Beninese-French singer-songwriter and actress Anjelique Kidjo has ignited reactions with a photo of Davido

The multi-talent shared old pictures with Nigerian music star Davido from years ago, when they had just met, and added an adorable caption

This comes after they collaborated on their addictive new tune, dubbed Joy, which sparked massive reactions online

Angelique Kidjo has sparked joy in social media users' hearts after sharing a post about her collaborative effort with Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido.

The twin dad buzzed the internet when he announced that he was working on a song with the Grammy-award-winning music star.

Angelique Kidjo posts photos with Davido. Credit: @angeliquekidjo, @davido

Source: Instagram

Honouring him, Kidjo shared old pictures of Davido on her social media platform, where she shared the story of how they first met.

The musician's post about Davido has warmed the hearts of many of his lovers, who have commented sweetly.

Angelique wrote:

"I remember when I first met @davido in a hotel lobby in South Africa! I could not have imagine we would collaborate one day. But the great @iamshizzi, who we had both been working with, made the connection and #JOY was born!!!"

See her post here:

Angelique Kidjo's post about Davido excites fans

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@davido:

"😍😍😍."

@kush_lito:

"Upon how many Grammies she has, see how she respects and acknowledge Davido ❤️."

@djmagicbeatz:

"I love how you acknowledge Davido."

@charley_cee:

"Baba carry grace, nah why dem Dey jealous am."

@abbey_cash19:

"We witness greatness ❤️ God music with icon."

@tinubu_last_born:

"Legends Level Legends ❤️🙌."

@az_williamz:

"OBO’ that man been working all his life. It’s funny how some corny people disrespect his ambition. Well’ he’s greatest outta Africa🐐."

Reactions trail Davido’s collaboration with Angélique

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido announced his new collaboration, 'Joy,' with Angélique Kidjo on X, but fans seemed unsatisfied with it.

In the post, he mentioned when the song would be released and posted the cover of the anticipated music.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans who shared their hot takes in the comment section.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng