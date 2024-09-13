Big Brother Naija TV star Phyna has expressed her displeasure once more over the reality TV show organisers Multichoice

The upcoming actress, in a brief chat on the chat on the internet, claimed that the show ended in 2022 after she won

Recall that the Level Up season winner has been at loggerheads with Multichoice regarding her prize money

Big Brother Naija TV star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has taken a hot swipe at the reality TV show's organisers.

The hype priestess has been fighting the organisation for a long time over the prize money that was supposed to be paid to her in Bitcoin.

In a recent post on X, Phyna taunted the Big Brother Naija TV show and claimed that the last time the program was important was after she won in 2022.

This revelation came after an X user wanted to know her favourite housemate in the ongoing No Loose Guard season.

“@unusualphyna, who is your favourite BBN housemate this season??,” the internet user asked.

Phyna responded:

“The last time that show held was 2022 and I was the winner PHYNA.”

BBNaija Phyna spurs reactions online

@iam_enobaby:

"I love this girl abeg."

@Salomeeve11:

"You dey give me joy my baby."

@AnnaCar21478630:

"I just love u so much baby."

@lovemi930:

"I said the same thing 2days ago, they can't treat N use u the way they like, we the public are watching they KEE their show with how they treated u.

"Now everyone is wise no one wants to give too much, the housemates don't want to be LEBELED! Unless those 30k take the other."

@drealElly:

"Omo this one sweet me."

@NAFISATADELEKE4:

"My queen, you Dey give me joy."

@UnusualGoodness:

"Omoo this one enter wella."

Phyna says a fan offered her money

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna had said that a fan wanted to sleep with her. According to her, the man wanted to give her N5 million just to bed her.

She mentioned that she was in the VIP section of a club when the man approached her.

He first said that he wanted to take pictures with her and after the shots, he made advances at her.

