Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ozo shared one of his eventful family moments online as his elder sister graduated from a UK university

The reality TV star was seen in the company of family and friends as they celebrated his sibling’s educational feat

Videos and pictures from the colourful family reunion spurred reactions online as many congratulated him

Big Brother Naija star Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, joined his family to celebrate his elder sister's recent feat of becoming a General Practitioner in the United Kingdom.

On Instagram, the media star shared photographs and videos from his sister's graduation from the Royal College of General Practitioners in the United Kingdom.

BBNaija Ozo proud as sister graduates from UK school. Credit: @officalozo

Source: Instagram

Ozo also explained how he surprised her by attending the event and wished her many blessings and continuous success in life.

The TV star wrote in his caption:

“You can’t stop progress, progress must progress” Many more blessings. Best first sister.”

See his post below:

BBNaija Ozo and sister trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ng_chukwu:

"My darling children, Congratulations my Ada Ada,Thanks a lot Nnam for being present to cheer our trailblazer @ms_reddevil on his special day."

glitterscakendeco:

"Aww that video is so sweet to watch❤️ Congratulations to your sister."

lipsybaby1:

"big congratulations to your beautiful Ada."

ugochi688:

"Biggest Congratulations To Your Big Sis."

cleopatra_chukwu_ijeoma:

"Congratulations nnem Ada Lawless."

bernice_oa:

"Congratulations to your sister, nice one."

franceomo:

"Congratulations to her many more."

all_of_renee:

"The best big sister little brother duo! Congratulations O'sy."

Source: Legit.ng