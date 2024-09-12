BBNaija Ozo celebrates sister as she becomes a General Practitioner in the UK, video warms hearts
- Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ozo shared one of his eventful family moments online as his elder sister graduated from a UK university
- The reality TV star was seen in the company of family and friends as they celebrated his sibling’s educational feat
- Videos and pictures from the colourful family reunion spurred reactions online as many congratulated him
Big Brother Naija star Ozoemena Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, joined his family to celebrate his elder sister's recent feat of becoming a General Practitioner in the United Kingdom.
On Instagram, the media star shared photographs and videos from his sister's graduation from the Royal College of General Practitioners in the United Kingdom.
Ozo also explained how he surprised her by attending the event and wished her many blessings and continuous success in life.
The TV star wrote in his caption:
“You can’t stop progress, progress must progress” Many more blessings. Best first sister.”
See his post below:
Legit.ng previously reported that Ozo trended after his exploits as an international football pundit stirred global attention.
Ozo was recently at the Dallas Cowboys' match against the Cleveland Browns, and his video at the game caught the attention of netizens.
BBNaija Ozo and sister trends
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
ng_chukwu:
"My darling children, Congratulations my Ada Ada,Thanks a lot Nnam for being present to cheer our trailblazer @ms_reddevil on his special day."
glitterscakendeco:
"Aww that video is so sweet to watch❤️ Congratulations to your sister."
lipsybaby1:
"big congratulations to your beautiful Ada."
ugochi688:
"Biggest Congratulations To Your Big Sis."
cleopatra_chukwu_ijeoma:
"Congratulations nnem Ada Lawless."
bernice_oa:
"Congratulations to your sister, nice one."
franceomo:
"Congratulations to her many more."
all_of_renee:
"The best big sister little brother duo! Congratulations O'sy."
Ozo gives grand tour to apartment
Legit.ng previously reported that Ozo pleasantly surprised his fans and followers in the online community after giving them a peek into his life.
The ex-Lockdown housemate treated them to a grand tour of his tastefully furnished apartment.
Although not one to put out all his affairs on social media, the reality star made an exception this time around as every nook and cranny of the apartment was put on display.
