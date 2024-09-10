A lady was spotted crying profusely after she successfully graduated from the university despite facing challenges

The lady said when she resumed school to pursue a degree, she had no place to stay on campus and she had to squat

She did not give up and she has now bagged a bachelor's degree, prompting social media users to congratulate her

Congratulations are in order for a lady who graduated with a university degree.

The lady said she faced many challenges during her studies, but she overcame them all and graduated successfully.

The lady is happy she is graduating from the university. Photo credit: TikTok/@verydarkfinegirl.

In the video she posted, @verydarkfinegirl noted that when she resumed studies at her school, she had no place to stay.

She said she had to beg a fellow student to allow her to squat in their apartment.

She also mentioned that when she set out to resume studies in her school, her father gave her only N5000.

A lot of people trooped to her comment section to congratulate her on the achievement.

She said:

"Thank God I endured it all and finished school at an early age. I have a business now, and I am doing well."

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@IFEMA said:

"First time being proud of a stranger. Congratulations queen."

@erifeoluwasimi said:

"Congratulations queen. We have almost the same story. I wore 3 clothes throughout my national diploma, well here I am a graduate by struggle and forever grateful to God."

@Qudiroh_001 said:

"Congratulations babe! I go through a lot as well. I’m so grateful for everything God as done for me now."

@mor3nik3ji said:

"Congratulations. May the lord crown all of your efforts. I’m super proud of you."

@kenechukwu said:

"Congratulations baby girl. We all have a story but thank God it later makes sense."

Lady makes first-class in mathematics

A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

