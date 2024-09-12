Nigerian reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Ozo recently trended online after a video of him attending an American football match went viral

The video caught the attention of netizens after it was spotted that the Cleveland Browns reposted Ozo's video on their handle

Ozo was attending the match between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, and the repost got people talking about the reality TV stars' failed relationship with Nengi

Former Nigerian reality TV star Ozomena Joseph Chukwu, known as Ozo, recently trended after his exploits as an international football pundit stirred global attention.

Ozo was recently at the Dallas Cowboys' match against the Cleveland Browns, and his video at the game caught the attention of netizens.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Ozo's time in the BBNaija house went. He was constantly taunted for being a lover boy.

Ozo's affection and expression of it to his former colleague, Nengi, were reasons why he was super popular during his time at Biggie's house.

Netizens bash Nengi for not dating Ozo

After the Cleveland Browns reposted Ozo's video, many netizens took to their social media handles to share their thoughts on how much he has grown as an international sports pundit.

Some netizens bashed Ozo's former love interest, Nengi, for not accepting to be in a relationship and for how she treated him during their stay in the house.

Another group noted that Nengi was the one who lost, considering how big Ozo is now as an international sports journalist, pundit, and commentator.

See the video that sparked reactions:

Comments as Ozo becomes an international sports pundit

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ozo's international exploits:

@teeto__olayeni:

"This is why a some men struggle with rejection. The earlier you understand that You can have everything and still not be wanted. Even with the money you think you have,there will always be women that wouldn’t want it. It doesn’t mean the end of the world and it doesn’t mean the woman or you won’t get someone better."

@slaywithvey:

"Just because a man is aesthetically pleasing to all doesn’t mean every woman should want to be with him. Women also have taste. They have/want a type. Also just because he is a good man doesn’t mean he should be desirable."

@timmyblaze_:

"People and not minding their business."

@_somebodys1stson:

"She didn't fumble anything go and sit down. She didn't want him be say she didn't want him. Y'all keep thinking one sided love or desire is cute. Well, it's not! She didn't fumble nothing and she just may go ahead to get the man she truly desires."

@just1oc:

"How can she fumble someone she doesn’t want?"

@thefemalestoreng:

"A man can be rich and handsome and everything and you’d still not like him like that, it’s okay."

@ai_katerine_:

"As per he’s the only greatest man alive."

@_miimzyy:

"Humans cannot accept the concept of “I don’t want you “ ….. it has nothing to do with your status or anything but “I don’t want you."

Nengi turns area girl

Legit.ng reported that Nengi ventured into Nollywood after she stepped out of the BBNaija house.

A video shared on her Instastory channel captured the ex-Lockdown housemate on the set of a project where she plays the role of an ‘area girl’.

One portion of the video captured a shabbily dressed Nengi ‘raking’ for an okada rider while she was seen breaking a bottle in a different part of the video.

