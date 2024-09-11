Vict0ny has opened up about his love for Davido and how he has helped his career from the time he started singing

He stated that Davido is one of the people, who have been with him since day one and helped him when he had accident

The music star also said that Davido brought him out to sing at the 02 Arena, and it has catapulted his music

Nigerian artist, Anthony Ebuka Victor, better known as Vict0ny, has spoken glowingly about his senior colleague, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

In an interview with HipTv, the Soweto crooner noted that Davido was one of the artists that has been there for him since the start of his career.

Vict0ny speaks about Davido. Photo credit @davido/@vict0ny

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, who was involved in an accident a few years ago, Davido came through for him when he was down as a result of the unfortunate incident.

Vict0ny speaks about 02 Arena

In the recording, Vict0ny said that the artist, who got married this year, called him out to perform during his concert at the O2 Arena.

The music star added that he knew Davido before he launched into the limelight in the music industry. He further stated that Davido was also at his album listening party.

Vict0ny also explained that his manager Alhaji used to take him to the hang-out where Davido used to relax. They got to know each other there.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed Vict0ny's video about Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@niny____sweetann:

"Always speaking good of David, love you so much Victony."

@growwithanitaa:

"Portable won't like this.'

@iamdiamond_fitness:

"Na only Victony and Omah lay be musician others na artiste."

@one_mayor511:

"001 for a reason.'

@stylebyhod:

"David na gatekeeper he got the connection no artist way some of it record label owner never carry go see am even before Rema and Ruger blow dem Dprince carry dem go meet if una like make una cry for my comment na una sabi.'

@fresh_not3s:

"Twitter people go say nobody dey look up to David , e be this one na shoe maker … Twitter na useless place.'

@sam_my_boss:

"001 for a reason ."

@liltee4pf_:

"Man of the pple @davido."

@god_is__the__greatest_:

"@vict0ny you are big star."

@bobby_mauricee:

"@portablebaeby go just open mouth Waa just the throw spit anyhow."

Davido meets Vict0ny's mother

Legit.ng had reported that Ori Ade has always been supportive of Nigerian musician, and it was evident in how he cared for those around him.

David Adeleke, aka Davido, was at his junior colleague, Victony's album listening party on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

OBO also met the celebrant's mum, and they shared a warm hug, which stirred reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng