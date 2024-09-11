An old video of Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile linking up with his colleagues Naira Marley and Zinoleesky has sparked tension on social media

In the viral, the Marlian Record Label guys were seen exchanging greetings with Zlatan Ibile while chilling out together at a Lagos club

The video has emerged online amid the intensified calls for justice and the ongoing court case surrounding Mohbad's death

An old clip of Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, linking up at a club has stirred mixed reactions online.

The video has re-emerged online hours before the first anniversary of Zlatan's late friend, Mohbad Imole Ilerioluwa.

Amid a court case, a video of Naira Marley and Zino hanging out with Mohbad's friend, Zlatan Ibile, has sparked tension online. Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile/@iammohbad/@nairamarley1

It is no secret that Mohbad and Zlatan Ibile were close friends when the former was still alive.

When Mohbad died, several allegations were levelled against Naira Marley, with most accusing the record label owner of having a hand in Imole's death.

Clips of Mohbad's friend Zlatan hanging out with his alleged killers have sparked reactions online.

Naira Marley was cleared in court

Despite being vindicated in court for not having a hand in the death of Mohbad, Naira Marley's career has constantly been attacked.

Even the other artists signed to the label, like Zinoleesky, have not suffered the same fate. The viral clip of Naira and Zino hanging out with Zlatan emerged hours before the one-year anniversary of Mohbad's unfortunate demise.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Mohbad's mum has stopped backing the late singer's wife, has now taken sides with Imole's father, and was spotted at the court today, September 11, 2024.

See the viral video of Zlatan, Naira Marley and Zino hanging out:

Video of Zlatan, Naira and Zino chilling trends

Here are some of the comments that trailed the old clip:

@bodmassblog_:

"As thing are now, Zlatan cannot hang out with Zinolessky and Naira Marley o."

@seunzy500:

"This video since when."

@mac_dv:

"Zlatan na betrayer... Hanging out with the same people that molested Mohbad in his presence is a huge form of betrayal."

@selfboss_holuwaseun:

"Blame no one, Life move on no matter what."

@danjuma_02f:

"It's an old video."

@okadigbo_1900:

"Person wey die don die.... No matter what you do in life.... Don't die Oo."

@theycallmetwhyte_:

"After everything I too like marlians we nor they reason wetin them do us."

@malgosia_machlaj:

"Of course they did."

Mohbad's father sings about grandson's placenta

Legit.ng also reported that Joseph Aloba poured out his heart in a new song.

In the trending video, the singer was seen singing about Liam's placenta after the drama he caused online about having a DNA done for the little boy.

He had also made some allegations about his grandson's placenta as he accused Wunmi of not giving it to him.

