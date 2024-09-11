Weeks after a video of Nigerian rapper Falz teasing his fans with images of himself and a newborn baby, another clip of him with a beautiful woman has emerged online

In the trending new video, Falz was spotted hanging out with the curvy supermodel Damilola Bolarinde, and it has sparked mixed emotions

Since his big break into the music industry, Falz has kept a tight lid on his private life and relationships, but it seems he is beginning to step out of his shell

Renowned Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, aka Falz, recently stole the attention of many netizens online after some clips/images of him and supermodel Damilola Bolarinde went viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting weeks back when Falz nearly broke the internet after he teased his fans with the first glimpses of a baby, which many thought was his child.

After clearing the air about the child, another video of the rapper hanging out with the gorgeous Nigerian supermodel Damilola Bolarinde has sparked mixed emotions online.

"You're sweet" - Falz gushes over Dammy's beauty

In the viral clip, Falz lavished praise on Damilola as he shared his thoughts about her beauty.

He noted that Damilola's beauty is undeniable. At first, when Falz shared the lovey-dovey images on his page, fans didn't take it too seriously until the model also posted different pictures of herself and the rapper on her page.

Since then, more images of them hanging out and enjoying each other's company in a very cuddly manner have emerged online.

See the trending clip of Falz and Damilola below:

Comments trail Falz and Dammy's video

Below are some of the reactions trailed the cuddly video of Falz and Damilola Bolarinde:

@_d_tutu:

"Y’all dating would make me happy today😂❤️two of my favorite people!??? Dang."

@tharealmontana22:

"Gorgeous couple."

@im_perpetual:

"I hear the wedding bells ringing."

@thefirstladyomorewa:

"Oh you are also from Ekiti ❤️we are fine and blessed like that."

@ibk.officials:

"Awon omo Ekiti kete."

@boyfreetown:

"Wow!! The second slide!!"

@_ozigrace:

"Is it just me or they look alike."

@kasie_deon:

"What are you not telling u."

