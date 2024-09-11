BBNaija season nine housemates, Victoria and Kassia, engaged in banter about the latter's wedding

Victoria and other housemates are not aware that Kassia is married outside the show, hence she asks for an invite to her wedding

She cheerful revealed how she would make her wedding dress which got both of them laughing

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Victoria Onyenwere, expressed excitement as she asked her co-housemate, Kassia Sule, to invite her to her wedding.

Outside the show, Kassia is married to Kellyrae and they entered the house as a pair called Double Kay. However, it is a secret to the season nine housemates.

Victoria informed Kassia that she would hold her hand as she was getting married and make her wedding dress.

She stated that she would design a 3-in-1 dress for her - one for her bridal shower, the next for her wedding, and the last style would be for her wedding reception.

The reality star laughed heartily as she shared that she might make one of the wedding dresses to be like a bikini. She added that Kassia would make a beautiful bride.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Victoria, Kassia's video

Check out some of the comments on Victoria and Kassia's video below:

@lifeofpreshieee:

"She feels like telling her but she can’t. You can see on her face."

@nice_onlinestores:

"The only genuine friendship, never forced it just happened slowly. My Kastoria."

@glorioustolu:

"I love them both, Kassia wanted to tell her, but she can't."

@kays.3781:

"Vicky after the show your friend will say sorry for not telling you that she is already off the market. Vote Kelleyrae."

@dera_tony002:

"Those silence were loud."

@big_jenny987:

"Wow, they are both lovely."

@queenbella368:

"Besties."

@ms_quality:

"That look on her face says it all, she feels like telling her but she can't."

Kassia, others up for eviction

Legit.ng earlier reported that nine housemates are now facing possible eviction in the 7th week on the BBNaija No Loose Guard show.

Big Brother introduced a twist, whereby housemates did their nominations in the presence of their colleagues.

The list of nine housemates facing eviction as well as Big Brother’s twist caused a huge buzz on social media.

