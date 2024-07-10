“1 Dress, 6 Years Rent”: Breakdown of an Outfit That Davido’s Chioma Was Spotted Rocking Goes Viral
- Chioma, the latest addition to the Adeleke family and wife of Nigerian singer Davido, recently stepped out in a stunning ensemble that got people talking
- A viral clip of Chioma rocking a Louis Vuitton vintage shirt, a Hermes bag worth $31k, and a Rolex wristwatch has sparked chaos online
- The prices of each of the ensemble have made their way to social media, and it has stirred mixed conversations online
Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Nigerian singer and Afrobeats superstar Davido, has stolen the headlines once again with her delectable taste for expensive fashion wears.
A recent video of Chioma going on a date with some friends caught the attention of many netizens, with her outfit at the centre of attraction.
After the video of Chioma on a date with her friends went viral, some fashion enthusiasts dug to find out the full details of her outfit.
Chioma rocks N15.4m handbag, N800k skirt to club amid Davido-Sophia's drama: "Someone's annual rent"
A breakdown of Chioma's outfit and its cost
According to details dug up by some online fashion enthusiasts, the total cost of what Chioma Adeleke was spotted rocking while out with her friends was $54,124 (N84m).
Here's the full breakdown below:
Shirt - Alexander McQueen costs $579
Bag - Hermes valued at $31,720
Wristwatch - Rolex gold tinted timepiece 21,825
The prices of her bracelets, ring, hair, slide and pants couldn't be confirmed and wasn't factored into the total cost.
See the viral ensemble stirring chaos online:
Reactions trail Chioma's expensive fashion taste
Here are some of the comments that trailed Chioma's recent expensive outfit:
@fresherz1:
"1 outfit = 20 years rent."
@dinmahair_luxury:
"Chi is the mother that mothered thier mother."
@_kamal30bg:
"Omo she's rocking almost 85 metre for body o."
@berryofficialyung:
"@agees30bg baba werey (6years rent ahh)."
@chimax_josephine:
"You like trouble anyhow."
@princekenemeka_:
"So old mama fans d stalk on dis page."
@_nachi12:
"U see why baby mama wouldn’t want to let go … who no like better life."
@ijeoma.nwankpa:
"She's Davido wife, a young billionaire's wife."
@hildabaci_fan_page_:
"The real owner of Zaddy."
@focus_stp:
"The real owner of Zaddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. You deserve it babygirl . You and your children including Zaddy are covered by the blood of Justice."
Fans hope to see Chris Brown at Davido's wedding
Davido and Chioma's wedding has left Nigerians withholding their breath over which people would make the guest list.
Several netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion.
Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido's groomsmen.
