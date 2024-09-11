Davido's logistics manager, Isreal was among those who were also live at Tunji Adeleke's graduation ceremony

The DMW gang member shared a couple of clips via his official Instagram page, where he was spotted with the family, including Chioma Adeleke

While several netizens had a lot to say about Isreal's proximity to Davido's wife in the pictures, others commented about his ex Sheila Courage

Nigerians love Isreal's relationship with not just his boss but, by extension, his boss' family members.

The DMW logistics manager was also present in London to show support to his boss, Davido's cousin, Tunji Adeleke, alongside others.

Israel DMW was seen with Tunji Adeleke at his graduation ceremony. @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

On social media, Isreal posted pictures with Chioma Adeleke to share memories of the event. She looked beautiful as always.

Other slides of the post showed Isreal with other associates and, of course, the graduand, Tunji. Another part of Israel's post that seemed to catch the attention of eagle-eyed netizens, although totally unrelated to his posts, was his caption.

Isreal wrote:

"Na when you begin pay bills, you go know say true true, toilet na room. Outside London. F*ck shiit."

See Isreal's post here:

Many in the comment section have quizzed Israel on the correlation between his post and the caption added.

Isreal spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users:

@poco_lee:

"Bills wan choke my man 😂😂😂interstate different from International."

@dj_marvel_da_frosh:

"Make we no lie JUJU ex go dey regret like this ... He go dey pain am 😂😂😂😂."

@princebettingtips:

"What’s he doing in such a close proximity with his boss’s wife?'

@blessedsam3:

"Juju no even hold chioma take picture, why the space."

@jerry_wytee_:

"Juju the caption no follow the picture you snap for London nau."

@dr_metabolite:

"Their oga no reach your oga, clear road for you juju."

@its___nedum:

"OBO is the best 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 everybody on the team is well taken care of."

@what_adults_like_:

"The reality of your caption hits so hard only few would understand."

Chioma Adeleke steps out for Tunji

Meanwhile, Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, went to show support to a member of her new family, Tunji Adeleke, who had just graduated.

A video going viral on social media captures Mrs Adeleke looking amazing as always and all smiles.

Tunji excited voice could be heard in the background, surprised to see Chioma pull up and surprise him.

