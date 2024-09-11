Controversial Nigerian street act Portable Zazu has finally taken delivery of his highly-anticipated foreign car

The singer trended earlier after he ordered boys to beat up the dealer who was supposed to get his car delivered

In a new viral video, the singer was seen bragging about his latest baby as his 'guys' surrounded him and made video recordings

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, known for his controversial dealings, has made headlines again after he fought tooth and nail to take possession of his newly ordered car.

The label boss went on Instagram Live earlier, ordering his boys to deal with the car dealer who failed to deliver his American vehicle after meeting at Idiroko, Ogun state.

Portable sparks controversy online. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

His methods worked, as the singer was just seen with his new car after the dealer delivered.

Fans seemed disappointed in the Chevrolet car model, adding that he made too much noise and claimed the car cost a whopping N200 million.

Recall that Portable shared a video of himself at a car loft in the United States acquiring multiple automobiles. He was spotted attending a car auction at Options as he went into a bidding war with other car enthusiasts.

Watch Portable's video here:

Portable's new car trends online

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@booda_akanniii:

"Hope he collect Mechanic number join when he dy collect particulars because he go need Mechanic pass driver."

@emekatoyourribs:"

"Portable with his choice of cars. Chevrolet Avalanche that I used in 2004."

@teefrosh617:

"Osumo ambulance."

@bobbylekzy9:

"Una fav without family money na Portable mate lowkey."

@timo_sterling:

"Portable said he bought this 200m naira on his live stream."

@globalwalex:

"I sold mine to iron condemn for 1.5m, maybe nain them sell give portable sooo."

"Toyin Abraham paid me N5m" - Portable

A trending video of Portable joining Toyin Abraham on the set of her upcoming movie Alakada recently trended.

Portable Zazu shared the behind-the-scenes clip online, and the caption he included in the post about how much he was paid to appear in the movie got people talking.

In the trending clips, Portable was seen conversing with Yhemo Lee, who he revealed sent him N1m after threatening to steal his wife.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng