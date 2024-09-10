American global superstar Beyonce is the latest cover star of GQ Magazine for the October edition, and her style has left many in awe

Pictures of the record holder for the most Grammy Awards have been flying around as netizens have been sharing their thoughts about Beyonce's stunning looks in the cover images

The title used for the cover image was tagged as "The Business of Being Beyonce Knowles-Carter", with different illustrations of the singer's numerous personalities

American music star Beyonce Knowles-Carter has once again shown the type of star power she pulls as images of her cover pictures for the latest edition of the GQ Magazine breaks the internet.

Within five hours of dropping the images on her social media handle, the post got over 1.5m likes with nearly 100m impressions.

The American pop singer continues to endure as one of the biggest superstars ever.

Business of being Beyonce Knowles Carter

The bold cover title of GQ Magazine's front page has sparked numerous reactions and conversations on social media.

Many have begun to compare the star power Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, pull. Some have noted that Beyonce's star power outshines that of Jay-Z, while others have held the fort, noting that they complement each other, which is why they're still relevant in the music industry globally.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when glimpses of Beyonce and Jay-Z's, $200m Malibu home leaked online.

Check out some of the viral images from GQ cover that got people talking:

Reactions trail Beyonce's GQ cover pictures

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng:

@theclosetratchet:

"Daaaamn Bey 😮‍💨 these melons!"

@girl_itsa_lot:

"This why they mad."

@lovesickwriter:

"The embodiment of standing on business."

@bstar71:

"Well Good Morning to you too Beyoncé!!"

@neicy9494:

"Love this no filters no fillers just her purr usual."

@majestic_lex:

"BEYONCE???????!!!!!!!?????? where can I buy?"

@heyitsb.ray:

"Oooh! Give it to ‘em, Bey!... MOTHA said, “HUSH !!!”"

@Deyvxxd_:

"She’s not getting old."

@lydiadmir:

"Like are you kidding me."

Jay-Z jams to Lojay’s Monalisa in his car

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Jay-Z jamming to the Nigerian hit song Monalisa by Lojay which went viral.

The music entrepreneur was on his way to Michael Rubin's all-white party at the Hamptons on July 4, 2023 when the clip surfaced online.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, sports, and music were in attendance, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

