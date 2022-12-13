Sina Rambo as well as the entire Adeleke family are currently trending on social media following his wife Korth's ugly revelations

To prove that Sina's sister Sade indeed put hands on her, the mum of one dropped proof that her hubby's sisters have been arrested for battery before

Surprisingly, Nigerians are knocking Korth for not simply picking up her child and exiting the marriage instead of spilling secrets

Sina Rambo's marital crisis has taken a turn for the worse as his wife Korth has decided to involve his sisters.

In her initial call-out, Korth had revealed that one of Sina's sisters Sade put hands on her and physically assaulted her.

Sina Rambo's wife stirs reactions with new revelation Photo credit: @thefraukorth/@folazfab/@thetattleroomng

To drive home her point, Korth took to her Instagram story channel with a document proving that her husband's sisters have been arrested by the law for battery.

The mum of one disclosed that she had to do research on the Adeleke girls, and Sade laying hands on her was not her first time.

See post below:

Nigerians react to Korth's revelation update

bb_april24:

"So una they beat una self fighting kids "

thebillionaireson_:

"Hmm...is this the love both of you profess in secret? Why not walk away instead of all these drama???"

themadameng:

"This doesn’t look good for our dear governor "

sassy_rhoda:

"Omo , disgracing your husband family online won’t solve any of this, you are only worsening the situations & disgracing yourself."

kimmay429:

"Hope are paid enough money to take care of ur daughter. Cos, I don’t understand why u are not putting the child u had for this family into consideration."

debonaire_ade_:

"She honestly is just acting foolish on media here, what’s wrong with leaving in peace, why do you want to drag their names in the mud?"

drcutecheeks:

"Babygirl korth, please nau, stop dragging these people, ah ah nau, you have left the marriage , leave in peace. Remember you have a baby with this family not just your ex hubby alone."

Sina Rambo finally breaks silence

Popular Nigerian singer and cousin to Davido, Sina Rambo, finally reacted to his wife, Heidi Korth’s claims of domestic violence.

Taking to his official Instagram story, the music star’s lawyers released an official statement on his behalf.

In the document, Heidi’s claims were labeled as baseless lies with no iota of truth in them. It was noted that Sina is an upstanding and respectable member of society who respects family values.

