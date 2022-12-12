Nigerian singer and Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, has finally broken his silence after his wife, Heidi, called him out online

Heidi had accused Sina of domestic violence as well as abuse at the hands of his sister among other things

Sina finally reacted to the claims with an official statement where he called the accusations baseless lies

Popular Nigerian singer and cousin to Davido, Sina Rambo, finally reacted to his wife, Heidi Korth’s claims of domestic violence.

Taking to his official Instagram story, the music star’s lawyers released an official statement on his behalf.

In the document, Heidi’s claims were labeled as baseless lies with no iota of truth in them. It was noted that Sina is an upstanding and respectable member of society who respects family values.

The statement also explained that Sina had never engaged in any form of domestic violence and that any disagreement he had with his wife is a private matter.

Sina was then described as a supportive, loving and caring husband and father who always lived up to the good name of his family as was being claimed by his wife, Heidi.

The document went further to describe Sina as a successful musician who has been making waves both home and abroad as well as him being a businessman.

See the full statement below:

Nigerians react as Sina Rambo finally reacts to domestic violence claims with official statement

Sina’s statement on the matter soon went viral on social media and got netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

fhavour_agueze:

"This one dey find office under im papa"

lizzy__gram:

"So the lady talking is a mad woman? she doesnt know what she is saying??? manipulation of the highest order SMH."

mhizsonia66:

"Omo I just view the wife story to the ending .. then they finish he sister nike .. for all this call out I don’t believe this marriage will work again sha."

allergic_to_billing_:

"U think say na to marry rich man ? Lol my dear person wey u no love u no love am u na just Dey marry money and fame thinking it’s marriage."

pretty.juddy:

"It’s getting messier."

oopsy_20:

"I believe sina rambo.his wife and Megan marble are in the same whatsapp group."

freshgist247:

"I believe the lady Sina Rambo is a lying woman be**ter sh4me on u bro."

