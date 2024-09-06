The wedding of actor Yhemo Lee has continued to make the news and this time, it was about the groomsmen

In a video, the groomsmen wore some luxurious wristwatches on their designer outfits and they flaunted them online

Several netizens were wowed by the magnificent pieces and they made funny statements about the type of wristwatches they own

Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee's wedding has continued to make the trends and elicit comments from fans.

The wristwatches that the movie star's groomsmen wore got the attention of some people as they displayed them in their classy outfits.

In a video shared by the groom's best man, Chidiebere Miracle Ambrose, aka Cubana White Lion, the groomsmen flaunted their expensive wristwatches and revealed the names of the brands.

It was a beautiful sight to behold which captivated some netizens who shared different reactions to the luxury items.

Yhemo Lee got married on Saturday, August 31, and it was a show of opulence. The display of cash was also evident as bags of money were seen at the venue as his friends showered him love.

Watch the groomsmen's wristwatches video below:

Fans react to Yhemo Lee's groomsmen's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yhemo Lee's wedding video below:

@kingpexxie:

"I’m wearing the time of the Lord. He lives in the future and the present! No kill me."

@tonyezenwa:

"Na Apple Watch I wear."

@yung_succesful_leo:

"Una go dey rock fake inside there."

@timm.lanshi:

"No Richard yet?"

@anselmchuks:

"It shows how expensive your time is."

@_ayoade___:

"Iwatch series8 45mm, I no small o."

@___tua_:

"Me and my Aboki wrist gentle watching this."

@fekomiceo:

"Una dey make we wear black suit."

@eichiemoses31:

"Una no go use pressure kill person."

@hameezdon:

"King Manny laff off me."

@manlikedavoh:

"Maximum pressure!"

@owen_irawo:

"God's time is the best."

Yhemo Lee and wife display affection

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee got married and it was an opportunity for him to show how much he loved his bride, Tayo.

The groom was dressed in Agbada while his bride rocked a sassy traditional outfit that made her look glamorous.

However, some netizens complained about their choice of colours and how they could have done better with the outfits.

