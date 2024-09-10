Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has lent his voice to the ongoing fuel scarcity and price hike in the country

VDM claimed to have some documents about the fuel price instability which he could not share too much about to avoid trouble

The critic also claimed that the person claiming to be the messiah was only planning to put Nigerians into more trouble

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has made interesting claims about the country's ongoing fuel scarcity.

Taking to his official Instagram page, VDM noted that there wouldn’t be a change in the fuel price hike because many of the people involved would rather see the country get destroyed than stop making money from the increased price.

According to the critic, someone had come out to claim he would solve the fuel problem in Nigeria when he is also part of those ruining things. VDM also claimed to have some information about the whole issue but would be unable to disclose too much to avoid getting picked up for questioning.

VDM said:

“This fuel price thing is not going to come down, instead it’s going to go up. When the fuel price went up, dem say VDM no talk. In all honesty, I didn’t say anything because I am now privy to some information that if I talk am for public, dem go ask me how I take get the information. From my own calculation, I will just say the best possible way out of all these things. Somebody don come out talk say him be Messiah, say he go stabilize this fuel thing but that’s not true, that one is part of them.”

Speaking further, VDM said that it was a deliberate act for the refineries in the country to stop being functional for many years and that the only solution is to reduce the demand of fuel, which means power supply should get better. He said:

“Have you asked yourself why the other refineries wey we get for Nigeria stop to dey work over the years? It is a deliberate thing because these cabals wey dey in charge of this movement, they will rather make Nigeria burn down than make dem find solution to this fuel price, than make the money wey dey come their account stop or reduce, they will rather burn the country down. There’s only one solution to all these problems, it’s to reduce the demand of fuel. How do you do this? First of all create 24 hours power in Nigeria. Only that will reduce the demand because rural areas usually have no light, they are the ones that buy more fuel.”

On a final note, the online critic also added:

“The person wey say he be saint is not a saint, the person wey suppose be a messiah is not a messiah, he’s also coming to put you people in more problem.”

VDM accompanied the video with a caption stating that he had some documents and evidence that he couldn’t share. He wrote:

“I have some documents and evidence sadly I can’t share,dem go come for me,fuel price won’t be stable because the issue is deep,the cabals will rather b¥rn Nigeria down than to let anyone make that move,we are in a mess o.”

