Nigerian comedian Busymouth recently appeared on stage mimicking the country’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Busymouth dressed up like the president as he took to the stage and his presence had the audience rolling with laughter

A video of the comedian’s performance soon made the rounds and drew a series of hilarious reactions from fans

Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently served as comedy material for comedian Busymouth, who mimicked the politician at a show.

A video of the humour merchant acting like the president while addressing the nation made the rounds on social media.

Nigerians react to video of comedian Busymouth imitating Tinubu. Photos: @officialasiwajubat, @busymouthcomedian

Source: Instagram

Busymouth wore a light-blue agbada and a cap with the president’s signature design as he walked on stage. In his bid to mimic Bola Tinubu, the comedian kept quiet for a moment before he started his speech. This seemed to amuse the audience, who burst out in laughter.

The comedian went on to mention some of Tinubu’s statements that went viral during the 2023 election period, such as ‘hit the ground running’, ‘cassava, garri, Ewa’, and more.

See the video below:

What Nigerians said about Busymouth imitating Tinubu

Legit.ng gathered some reactions of Nigerians to Busymouth’s stage performance. Read what they had to say below:

Iamspunky_:

“Who else was waiting for the Balablu part?”

Kingchika1:

“Someone Said Our Problem Is Here 😂😂.”

austine_aa:

“This country seriously needs a YouTube channel 😂.”

_flex_nelson:

“DSS fit arrest this guy 😂😂just dey watch.”

Uncleib:

“People wey get car don park their car, the fuel price isn't a joke. E dey pain.”

Tolashe_eta:

“The comedy is funny to realize Tinubu should be impeached if this is a good and democracy country😢😢 I’m sorry for my dear country Nigeria 🇳🇬.”

blessing__kelechi:

“The guy na tinubu first son.”

Shittuiwalola:

“Hit the ground running with baby steps of pain.”

smplyjessie1:

“Nobody dey happy with dis Man abeg, nor dey showcase am..cuz I can’t be angry and laughing at the same time😭😂🤣🤣.”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“Who else don light igbo this morning?”

Actuallawal:

“Maybe when we stop being able to afford data, we might wake up😂.”

_barididum:

“Na to plan my strategy to mimic the next President. All na hustle 😂😂.”

anjeljerma:

“Una still dey laff abi? Tinubu go soon add more money to fuel price. Make una dey laff dey go.😂”

Ellaamyjeky:

“Funny but not funny.”

Heis_snoboy:

“Wait? If tinubu come watch this video? Wetin go sup?”

slowsharp:

“Na why them no Dey take us serious.”

ure__mma:

“Well.. Nigeria is a joke in itself.. so it only makes sense 🥲😂 wish there was a way , but there is non! 😂”

abmagicfingers:

“Na Waitin I wakeup to see be this ds early morning. Naija na wa ooo. Nobody well for this country.”

Aremu Afolayan shares regrets

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Aremu Afolayan expressed deep regret for not participating in internet fraud, aka Yahoo Yahoo.

As news spread that the price of fuel price had increased, many Nigerians, including Nollywood star Aremu, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

On his Instagram page, the filmmaker expressed remorse for not considering going into internet fraud when it became the trending thing in the country.

According to Aremu, of all the days people talked about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, he just started to feel sorry for himself for not participating in it. He also talked about people who do legitimate work and how it doesn’t pay them. The movie star's post went viral and drew mixed feelings from Nigerians.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng