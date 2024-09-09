A video of Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere sharing a very cuddly moment in public has gone viral

In the viral clip, famous Nigerian clergyman Bolaji Idowu walked in on the lovers while kissing, and the pastor's reaction after catching the couple locking lips has gone viral

The video of Veekee James and Femi kissing passionately is coming weeks after the couple got dragged on social media for showing too much about their relationship online

The video comes weeks after Veekee James and Femi had trended on social media for days on allegations that they were too public with their relationship.

"Mumu Mumu" - Bolaji Idowu slams Veekee and Femi

In the viral clip, Pastor Bolaji Idowu walked in on Veekee James and Femi locking lips while being recorded.

His stern look after catching the young couple made them break their romantic tongue-locking. Afterwards, he stepped in between them and called them "Mumu".

Mumu is a Yoruba word for "fool or foolish person".

See the viral clip below:

Pastor Idowu catches Veekee and Femi kissing

Here are some of the comments that trailed Veekee James and Femi's video:

@gylliananthonette:

"Pastor way fresh, way sabi play, still sabi pray."

@oouhoestory__:

"Una don add Our pastor to una content."

@ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"This couple really prepared for this like marriage thing. Pressure left and right."

@officialjeyquelly:

"I just remembered nasboi skit: “Veekee james to post husband, over 6.5.”

@tonia.gram_:

"It’s him cleaning Femi’s lips for me."

@realhairsbyprisca_ltd:

"Sending heat rashes from mogodo shangisha."

@_oyiza:

"Veekeejames and Her Husband Are the weap0n fashioned against single people😂😂😂😂. No breathing space at all."

@teeto__olayeni:

"As a single lady,I won’t forget this year in a hurry."

@c.h.i.o.m.a___:

"Well they’re married.. it’s not a caught."

@bendo_kreative:

"Na guy doesn’t even look like a pastor."

@kiwilet_place_fabric:

"That's my pastor....... A great man of God to our generation."

@chinecherem.x:

"Since this woman marry we never rest."

@fikunmi_richard:

"Once I marry I go dey post like portable every 30 mins."

Veekee James gives hubby PS5

Legit.ng had reported Veekee's white wedding, which took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The wedding had a series of highlights that had many netizens talking and praising her for the standards she had set.

One of the fashion designer's gifts to her man was a brand-new PS5, and another box contained an Apple wristwatch.

