More clips from the white wedding celebration of Nigerian socialite Yhemo Lee and his wife, Thayour B, have emerged online

The latest clip making the rounds, which has sparked emotions online, showed the moment Yhemo Lee, his dad and friends all went on their knees in front of the wives

Poco Lee captured how emotional the moment was for Yhemo Lee and how much his family were willing to support him

More videos from Adeyemi Idowu, aka Yhemo Lee's white wedding to his wife, Thayour B, have emerged online.

In one of the clips making the rounds, something happened during the couple's first dance as husband and wife, and netizens couldn't help but react to it.

The moment Fireboy's Need You was played at Yhemo Lee's wedding and the reactions that trailed have gone viral. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

The trending clip that stirred attention online showed when Yhemo Lee and all the men on the stage went on their knees before the wives when Fireboy DML's song "Need You" came on.

Yhemo Lee's dad kneeled for his wife

Exuberant hypeman and dancer Poco Lee captured the emotional moment. However, the highlight was when Yhemo Lee's dad also went on his knees while Fireboy's song was on.

Netizens have hailed Poco Lee for capturing the surreal moment.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video from Yhemo's wedding

See how netizens reacted to the clip:

@baybie_rikky:

"Na only poco single for that party."

@sedopee01:

"One day my song will be played in such settings."

@toblixtdw:

"My lover... Which one be arawa."

@theimperialcakesnmore:

"Poco na igwe bestie 😂😂😂😂 poco and igwe enjoy the party pass YL himself."

@_surepapito:

"Poco fit u hype u faint."

@noble_.og:

"But Poco Lee too like noise. Make we no lie."

@royaltyroyal_beautyhome:

"Poco lee seem to be a very happy guy."

@abisola_abisola__:

"Poco na Werey."

Yhemo Lee shares pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee was preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and had released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans.

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding was expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans could not wait for it to be held.

