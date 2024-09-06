A Nollywood actor Chris Bassey, who travelled abroad, has created a buzz online after he revealed his new line of work

In an Instagram Live interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Bassey revealed that he works as a plumber in Canada

His honest revelation has sparked reactions online, as fans gave their hot takes on professions that make money abroad

While many claim that there are no jobs abroad except for those of caregivers, others are exploring aspects of partisanship. One of such people is Chris Bassey.

The Nigerian producer and thespian shared some parts of his life online while speaking to media personality Daddy Freeze.

Bassey, who used to work in the make-believe world before relocation, amazed online users after he told Daddy Freeze that he was now into construction, as he works as a plumber in Canada.

Daddy Freeze found his revelation hard to believe and mentioned how Nigerians would taunt him about being a plumber abroad after his celebrity status in Nigeria.

In response, Bassey noted that he makes more than the tech guys and enjoys his life.

The former actor also revealed that he lives a life of ease and travels at will.

Reactions as actor becomes plumber in Canada

See how fans reacted below:

@brandao_money:

"Facts u see mechanic, plumbing and barber fear them oh."

@adakudike247:

"They are the real thing here. Bankers don’t come close to them."

@dukeofabia:

"Help me ask am where he learnt the plumbing work.. Back in Nigeria or there in Canada."

@wale111:

"Smart dude….Master Plumbers make a fortune!!!…..got max respect for this guy!"

@iam_soso_peters_0147:

"Correct guy."

@adesuakella:

"Plumbers make stupid money! They are balling."

@damilsin:

"He’s saying the truth. Plumbing and other handworks pays more."

Femi Brainard turns Uber driver abroad

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Femi Brainard shared his experience after quitting the entertainment scene and relocating abroad.

He noted that celebrities and actors are not recognised abroad like they are celebrated in Nigeria.

Brainard also said that he would prefer to be a prince in Nigeria than to be a nobody in a strange land.

