As the economic situation in the country bites hard, music executive Paulo Okoye has sent a message to Aliko Dangote

According to reports, Dangote is set to begin the sale of fuel as his refinery commences work soonest

Okoye noted that Dangote should intervene in the situation and help to alleviate the hardship of the masses

Music executive, Paulo Okoye, has shared how billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, can help the masses in this trying economic situation in the country.

Paulo Okoye informs Dangote how to help the masses with a reduced price in his fuel. Image credit: @paulo2104, @jeuneafrique/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is no longer news that fuel sells for as much as N1,200 in filling stations. As Dangote refinery is set to begin the sale of its product, Paulo pleaded with him to sell his fuel for N450 per liter.

Paulo described Dangote as our president and urged him to heed his request if he loves Nigerians.

The music executive also tagged several celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, the P-Square brothers, Mercy Eke, Nancy Isime, and Obi Cubana, among others.

See Paulo Okoye's post below:

Fans react to Paulo Okoye's post

See some of the reactions to Paulo Okoye's post below:

@princechike12:

"I love as him tag them, but they won't repost it at all."

@iam_simisolaoluwa:

"N200 sir."

@onlyonebdk:

"Who wan buy fuel for 450 per liter? Una get money o."

@tinabeverage2021:

"Aliko Is a business man. Don’t forget that he would still be loyal to some country rules."

@joyanohobi:

"The poverty is planned. They know what they are doing."

@vihkiemanie01:

"But government and saying he can’t sell below their own price."

@sazaberg:

"If we can even have good roads, constant light and security. I think most people will afford it."

@olowoanuoluwaposicomfort:

"Na beg we dey beg please."

Paulo Okoye shares earnings of Rema, Asake

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paulo Okoye had opened up on what singers Asake and Rema are currently earning..

The show promoter stated that unlike in the past when the singers were raking in $4m and $5m, they now earn less.

Presenter Daddy Freeze addressed those doubting Paulo's knowledge and shared how the latter was instrumental in the careers of Nigeria's top singers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng