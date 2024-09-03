Dangote Refinery has introduced the first sample of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to Nigerians

Aliko Dangote explained the distinct qualities of this petrol compared to what is currently available at filling stations

The Nigerian billionaire also reassured the public that the product is of high quality and will be ready for widespread distribution shortly

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has presented the first sample of petrol produced at his refinery in Lagos, which is clearer than what Nigerians are used to seeing at filling stations.

Dangote has assured the public that there is nothing to worry about, as the petrol is very high quality.

Petrol from Dangote refinery set to hit Nigerian markets Photo credit: Justin Chin

Source: Twitter

Dangote Refinery petrol production

Dangote revealed that clearer petrol is more environmentally friendly and could help reduce health issues associated with polluted petroleum products.

He noted that this new petrol would also protect engines from damage caused by the unclear petrol typically found in the market.

He said:

“This is the sample of the petrol. You see it has a different colour, but that is the real deal. You are now going to have a good and genuine product.”

Regarding the colour of the diesel, he said:

“I am sure Nigerians have not seen this colour of diesel before. “This is called Euro-5 diesel. It contains less than 10 parts per million (PPM) of sulphur. This will help vehicles, engines, and generators last longer.

“The health of the people and the environment will not be compromised. This is the real deal.”

Nigerians to buy at filling stations soon

Dangote also revealed that petrol produced will hit the filling stations in the next 48 hours.

Punch reports that the refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are working to formalise modalities.

Also, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority confirmed on Tuesday, August 3, 2024, that the refinery will supply 25 million litres of petrol to the Nigerian market in September.

The agency, in a statement on X, said:

"“At the NMDPRA headquarters in Abuja, NNPCL reached an agreement to commence crude oil sale and supply to Dangote Refinery in local currency.

“And will subsequently increase this amount to 30 million litres daily from October 2024."

Filling stations slash petrol pump prices by over N200

Legit.ng earlier reported that Filling stations of major oil marketers across the country are offering fuel to Nigerians for as low as N630 per litre.

Since fuel scarcity started, the price has been over N200, which is cheaper than the N800 to N900 per litre of fuel sold at other filling stations.

Legit.ng observed that various outlets in Lagos owned by the seven major marketers—including 11 Plc, Conoil Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Total Nigeria Plc, and NNPC Retail—are selling fuel below N650 per litre to motorists.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng