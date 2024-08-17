Global site navigation

Paulo Okoye Shares Earnings of Asake, Rema, Daddy Freeze Hails Him: "It Has Reduced to $2m, $3m"
Celebrities

Paulo Okoye Shares Earnings of Asake, Rema, Daddy Freeze Hails Him: "It Has Reduced to $2m, $3m"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • Music executive Paulo Okoye has opened up on what singers Asake and Rema are currently earning
  • The show promoter stated that unlike in the past when the singers were raking in $4m and $5m, they now earn less
  • Presenter Daddy Freeze addressed those doubting Paulo's knowledge and shared how the latter was instrumental in the careers of Nigeria's top singers

Music executive Paulo Okoye has revealed that the earnings of singers Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, have dropped.

Paul Okoye shares how much Asake currently earns
Paulo Okoye speaks about the earnings of Asake and Rema. Image credit: @paulo123, @asakemusic
Source: Instagram

In a chat with broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, he stated that in the past, both singers earned up to $4m and $5m but it has dropped to $2m (3.2b) and $3m (N4.8b) in 2023 and 2024.

According to the show promoter, these singers were usually in high demand and every event wanted them in attendance. However, there has been a drop in that regard.

Several netizens wondered how Paulo had an idea of what the artistes earn. Daddy Freeze reminded them that Paulo runs the biggest Indigenous concert in Nigeria - One Africa. Besides, he got Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Tiwa Savage their first endorsement deals.

He also stated that the music executive should be given his flowers.

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

Reactions to Paulo Okoye's statement

Several netizens have shared their take on Paulo's video. See some of the comments below:

@mayorsoj:

"He deserves Iyabo Ojo. Cho Cho Like husband, like wife, na why VDM Dey disrespect this man be dis."

@symply_beautiana:

"How can someone be working and another person will be calculating his money."

@mheenarh__:

"Why ask Google when you can ask Paulo."

@iredumare:

"He should be sincere and tell the truth. Artistes and creatives don't want middlemen again."

@teddy_bahdman:

"Wizkid and Davido go just dey laugh."

@tolanteeno:

"FIRS currently thinking how they can tax these guys."

@emmyautos:

"Paulo industry accountant."

Paulo Okoye gets appreciated by Iyabo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo had expressed gratitude to her partner, Paul Okoye, for standing by her when Verydarkman tackled her online.

Her action came after the drama that ensued after singer Davido got married to Chioma in Lagos on June 25.

Several dignitaries attended with different time entries on their cards and VDM used it to come for Iyabo whom he felt had a 5 pm invite.

Source: Legit.ng

