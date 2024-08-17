Music executive Paulo Okoye has opened up on what singers Asake and Rema are currently earning

The show promoter stated that unlike in the past when the singers were raking in $4m and $5m, they now earn less

Presenter Daddy Freeze addressed those doubting Paulo's knowledge and shared how the latter was instrumental in the careers of Nigeria's top singers

Music executive Paulo Okoye has revealed that the earnings of singers Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, have dropped.

In a chat with broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, he stated that in the past, both singers earned up to $4m and $5m but it has dropped to $2m (3.2b) and $3m (N4.8b) in 2023 and 2024.

According to the show promoter, these singers were usually in high demand and every event wanted them in attendance. However, there has been a drop in that regard.

Several netizens wondered how Paulo had an idea of what the artistes earn. Daddy Freeze reminded them that Paulo runs the biggest Indigenous concert in Nigeria - One Africa. Besides, he got Davido, Kizz Daniel, and Tiwa Savage their first endorsement deals.

He also stated that the music executive should be given his flowers.

See Daddy Freeze's post below:

Reactions to Paulo Okoye's statement

Several netizens have shared their take on Paulo's video. See some of the comments below:

@mayorsoj:

"He deserves Iyabo Ojo. Cho Cho Like husband, like wife, na why VDM Dey disrespect this man be dis."

@symply_beautiana:

"How can someone be working and another person will be calculating his money."

@mheenarh__:

"Why ask Google when you can ask Paulo."

@iredumare:

"He should be sincere and tell the truth. Artistes and creatives don't want middlemen again."

@teddy_bahdman:

"Wizkid and Davido go just dey laugh."

@tolanteeno:

"FIRS currently thinking how they can tax these guys."

@emmyautos:

"Paulo industry accountant."

