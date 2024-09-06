Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is getting ready to celebrate her new age in style to the joy of fans

A day before her 42nd birthday on September 7, the movie star posted a series of gorgeous photos of herself online

Many netizens gushed over Eniola Badmus’ appearance in the photos as they started to wish her well for her birthday

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has posted new photos on social media ahead of her 42nd birthday.

On September 5, 2024, just a day before her big day, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a series of sultry photos of herself to the joy of fans.

Fans react to Eniola Badmus' 42nd pre-birthday photos. Photos: @eniolabadmus

In the pre-birthday snaps, the movie star held a big bouquet of red roses as she posed inside a car with plush brown leather seats. Eniola Badmus rocked a short black dress and accessorised with several gold bangles and rings.

Not stopping there, the actress took to the caption to explain that she was celebrating herself a little early. She wrote:

“Here’s to celebrating myself a little early, I deserve all the joy, love, and happiness this year has in store. Happy pre-birthday to me.”

See her photos below:

See more photos of the celebrant below:

Fans gush over Eniola Badmus

Eniola Badmus’ pre-birthday photos soon caused a buzz on Instagram, and many netizens admired the actress’ good looks. Read some of their comments below:

official_kakalito:

“Happy birthday Senator badoski, Longlife and prosperity.”

Partychef_ng

“Only one Badoskyyyyy😍😍😍.”

Kemjeeca:

“We go soon b@n you from this App your wahala is becoming too much 😂😂 You loooook so good 🥰.”

parteker_:

“Steeze 💯 ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

queenb.e.e.e:

“Happy birthday in advance Virgo queen😍.”

adesekef:

“Congratulations dear. You re worth being celebrated❤️❤️❤️.”

ademola_savage:

“Virgo season 🎊.”

Tenny_benny01:

“This is too much Abeke miiii😍.”

Mrkhull

“Flaunting a car worth over 200m when everyone knows your only source is from the government putting Nigerian through hardship.”

omojuwura:

“You are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️, in advance ma.”

thisisyoungenny:

“More good life 🎂🥳.”

Olowo_italo1:

“Na you just get this app steeze dey cry in addy Eyan baddo one on one 💯.”

Mabeautyspeaks_aesthetics:

“Beautiful.”

