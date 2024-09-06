Nigerian Fuji singer Chief Alabi Pasuma has sparked reactions online after he put a public notice out for an old woman who sells Tapioca

Pasuma shared a video of the woman on his page where she was singing one of his classics about childbirth and the struggles of motherhood

The veteran Fuji singer gave a public shoutout to the woman while asking for netizens to help him get the contact of Aduke, the Tapioca seller

Renowned Nigerian Fuji singer Chief Wasiu Alabi Ajibola Odetola, aka Pasuma, has sparked an ultimate search on social media after he posted a public notice about an old woman who sells Tapioca.

In the viral clip, the Fuji icon asked Nigerians to help him find the elderly woman or get him the contact of the Tapioca seller.

Ace Fuji singer Pasuma sparks chaos online as he searches for elderly woman who sang his song beautifully. Photo credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

The woman caught Pasuma's attention after a video of her doing a rendition of the Fuji singer's classics about "childbirth and the struggles of motherhood."

"This is lovely" - Pasuma reacts to clip

The Fuji maestro reacted to the woman's video with an emotional caption noting that he loved what she did with his song.

Other Fuji singers and Yoruba celebrities reacted to Oga Nla's post. Some hailed him for reposting the woman, while others asked him to bless the woman handsomely.

The song the woman sang made Pasuma emotional because of its connection to his late mother. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pasuma lost his mother in 2023 and broke down in tears when she was buried.

Watch the viral clip:

Netizens react to Pasuma's search for old woman

Here are some of the comments that trailed Pasuma's post:

officialpasumababylover:

"Thank you Pappy 🙏🏽 God bless you for all you do for mankind."

@chief_femibranch:

"This is beautiful."

@adekolatijani1:

"Oganla @officialpasuma Oro yin oni dojuru."

@tripple_o_moshood_oganla:

"I pray they find the woman on time, she deserve good things."

@morgan_dmw:

"See the rhymes sef."

@oluwapelumi_dc88:

"I know her she is in our area."

@alhaji_kabore:

"I Said It ❤️. I told my friends yesterday that if @officialpasuma see this video , he will definitely dash this woman something❤️. May God Continue Blessing You Bawasiii Tiaaa."

@omoadc:

"The woman don jam blessings, baba go surprised this woman massively. In life just pray for mercy."

@iam_smalldoctor:

"Naso Aduke Tabioca take blow o."

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng