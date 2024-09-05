Content creator lady Jasmine has sparked massive reactions online with some of her recent social endeavours

A new video shared by Lady Jasmine on her page that tells the story of a man who is mentally unbalanced and going through a fantastic transformation has gone viral

In the clip, it was revealed that the man had been living under a bridge in Lagos and didn't have any inclination of where he was from and how he got to where he had been living

A video shared online by Chioma Okafor, better known as Lady Jasmine, has sparked mixed emotions on social media as it tells the transformational story of a mentally unstable man who used to live under a bridge in Lagos.

Lady Jasmine is most famous for being Mr Ibu's adopted daughter and the fracas that trailed the Nollywood legend's death.

Transformation of madman that Lady Jasmine helped rehabilitate goes viral. Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

However, her recent social endeavours have sparked massive reactions after a clip of her helping a mentally unstable man off the streets and providing a stable life for him.

Lady Jasmine helps rehabilitate "madman"

In the viral clip, Lady Jasmine takes the man to the barbering salon, where his dreads and beard are shaved off.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She also took him clothes shopping and provided him with a new living space after he was removed from the streets.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Reactions as Lady Jasmine helps rehabilitate "Madman"

Comments trail video as Lady Jasmine helps rehabilitate madman:

@onwuegbulefelix:

"Pls send me your account details now pls."

@emmacyp:

"Depression is real. The young boy is depressed, not mad."

@austinecruise:

"I couldn’t believe I saw him transform to this handsome man."

@otweytwey:

"GOD BLESS YOU JASMINE CHAIII YOU ARE SO KIND."

@homeofaffordable_fabrics:

"Your are the 2nd mother Theresa, may God protect you always amen."

@ebi_johnson_anamali:

"Oh God he look so handsome i pray the family locate him."

@annie_homes_:

"Might be drugs that made him that way or there’s something fishy about him.some mad men on the street of Nigeria are not mad but on a mission."

@chefchichistephenie:

"Does this video means that all this mad people on street most of them has recovered from madness a long Tim ago but need help."

@luke.carlito:

"Nice one dear, and fools are busy giving Bobrisky 2m."

@jewelswhrt:

"Imagining getting so many mentally unstable people off the street! Jasmine ur the real deal breaker!!! Guinness world record is coming for u!"

Mr Ibu's body leaves morgue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu’s corpse had been moved from the hospital in the full glare of people.

A video emerged on social media showing the moment the comic actor’s body was wheeled away from the morgue.

Mr Ibu’s wife and others were spotted in the video, and netizens shared their thoughts on the emotional moment.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng