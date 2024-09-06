Nigerian singer Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, had many in awe of her elegance as an expectant mum

The beauty model displayed her enticing body movements as she rocked a music on dance floor with her bulging baby bump

Ifeoma, however, went on to reveal how her unborn felt about her body sport as the video went viral on social media

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has created a stir with a new visual post.

The expectant mum shared a video of herself dancing with her baby bump.

Paul PSquare’s new wife danced with her pregnancy. Credit: @ivyfieoma

Source: Instagram

Ivy Ifeoma rocked the dancefloor gracefully with a sensual music playing in the background.

The pregnant mother, who is now enjoying her stay in Atlanta with her spouse, revealed her vacation experience.

Demonstrating delicate and cautious body swings, the model revealed that she enjoyed the movements with her unborn baby.

She wrote:

"Doing this with my kids cos I have no one else to do it with".

Watch her video below:

