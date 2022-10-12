Top Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy continues to be in the news days after his mother’s burial

In a video that has gone viral, Don Jazzy, his younger brother D’Prince and some other siblings were seen rocking their white soutane in a church as they give thanks to God

Fans and followers of the music producer have taken to social media to react to the video, with some dropping funny comments

Popular music producer and owner of Mavin music label Don Jazzy was recently spotted in a church with his younger brother D’Prince and some family members.

A video which has gone viral on social media showed the moment Don Jazzy dished some serious dance moves in a church as he and his siblings gave thanks to God for the successful burial of their mother.

Don Jazzy and his siblings rock their soutane in a church. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

They were all dressed in their tin white soutane.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Don Jazzy and D’ Prince in church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

being_mercy25:

"There is joy in the presence of the Lord."

olorire__omoiyaakeem:

‪"There’s absolute liberty when serving the Lord. He is Great … Read Colossians 3:23-24 ."

kinky_vee

"From the look on D’prince face, you’ll know the family had to force him to attend D’prince dey worry oh."

iamkingdinero2:

"Shey na Pant and Bra them for wear go ? ."

groophy_addicts:

"Na their Church from childhood be that na.whuch cruise."

decopoly

"Don jazzy and vibes be like Bank and Maintenance charges."

leaddyskincare:

"The stream that forgets it source,will dry up!!!! GOD never leaves nor forsakes us,Na we no dey get sense sometimes!✌️."

Don Jazzy visits his old neighbourhood

Don Jazzy stirred emotions from many of his fans over a touching video of him visiting his childhood neighbourhood in Ajegunle, Lagos state.

The video, which has since gone viral online, was shared by the Mavin label boss via his Instastories as he was seated in the car with others while pointing out the house he grew up in.

In another clip from the video, Don Jazzy pointed out a spot where his late mother used to sell ‘Akara’.

