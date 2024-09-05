Controversial Street-pop singer Portable Zazu recently announced the signing of a new artist to his record label

During the announcing Portable opened up on what it takes for a new act to join his burgeoning record label

However, a revelation made by Portable in the viral clip has sparked mixed reactions online as he revealed that for any artist to join his there are some charges that comes with it

Outspoken Nigerian singer and Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikola Badmus, aka Portable, has sparked reactions online with his recent comments about signing artists to his record label, Zeh Nation.

During a recent announcement of a new artist who joined Zeh Nation, Portable made a statement that stirred the ire of Nigerians.

Singer Portable recently announced the signing of a new artist to his record label, Zeh Nation. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He revealed that the new artist's name was Starlight, and he was the one who contacted him and asked him to join Zeh Nation.

Portable shared his reason for asking Starlight to join Zeh Nation for free despite making other people pay before joining his label.

"He is special" - Portable says about Starlight

The controversial singer revealed during the announcement video that there is a charge people must pay before they can join Zeh Nation.

But he had to bend the rule for Starlight because of his unique talent for singing. Portable noted in the clip that people who bash him for charging people money to join his label don't understand what it takes to succeed in music and how capital-intensive it is.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Portable's announcement video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's announcement:

@dewale_mayor:

"How much your papa pay olamide and skepta oloshi."

@iamsamgard:

"AFUNI LOGO MAWOBE."

@sflambapresido:

"Last Slide sweet."

@pabloemmanuel47:

"Me and this guy still gather enter bus reach Sango yesterday."

@tinnylagbzy:

"Lol. The record label wey get artist pass and none blow."

@ityoungtrendy:

"Since 2 years wey we don meet for Bayham for ekoro you say make I no worry shey you no go call me ni."

@davewellbeing:

"You Are Doing A Great Job with Nigeria 🇳🇬 youth Brother 👏👏 Keep up the good work God will pay you back 💪 Love from England."

@doncashdcmusic:

"No be lie @portablebaeby thanks for helping the street to raise we love you for life AMULUDUN ti wa ni kan Ogo idile kan."

@jimmy.faj:

"I swear the boy good 🔥🔥 have been expecting to see him winning soon my bro."

Source: Legit.ng