Controversial social media personality and lifestyle influencer Gracious Gold has sparked commotion online with some allegations she levelled against her brother, James Brown.

Hours after James Brown opened up about the issues between himself and his sister, Gracious has fired back.

Gracious accuses James Brown of trying to "Kpai" her. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@iam_graciousgold

Gracious accused James Brown of taking her TikTok, IG and other social media pages given to her away.

She alleged that the crossdresser had been bullying and oppressing her because he was the one who gave her a platform to become famous.

"If something happens to me, hold James Brown" - Gracious

Gracious lambasted James Brown for wishing her death despite all the love she has shown the crossdresser over the years.

She lamented that James Brown had maltreated her because they didn't share the same father.

Gracious Gold also accused James Brown of trying to bring down her social media handles by sending his trolls and bots to attack her.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Gracious' allegations against James Brown

Here are some of the comments that trailed Gracious comment:

@mimi_gold2004_:

"You just wan trend abeg rest."

@gbugbemi28:

"Post the screenshot of the messages he keep sending you."

@faithstefan1:

"This one na brother and sister fight outsider nr fit put mouth."

@jennideblack:

"English Dey cry here! Purr."

@solacerealty__:

"Wait o, I thought they weren't Yoruba? why H-factor come heavy so? btw, education no be scam because anybody who understands figures of speech know James implied "she's dead to me" the sister wey him like don die. He even once said his own male side we knew was dead."

@omobolanleo___:

"Fuel no cost for your side?"

@precious5287:

"Una sure say this craze people no Dey take us play, e don Dey turn season film."

@adaa_orah:

"Its not funny but it’s funny... Why are you talking like this."

@pretty_zee__:

"Your accent 😂, very demure and mindful."

@intimatecare.ng:

"Leave him abeg and focus on yourself he can’t do you shiiit..."

James Brown disowns sister Gracious Brown

Legit.ng earlier reported that James recently shared some graphic images on his pages showing cuts on his head and other parts of his body.

In the viral post, James disassociated himself from his alleged sister, Gracious, whom he accused of assisting his neighbours to assault him.

James shared how Gracious invited his enemies to her dinner party and how he got attacked by them.

Source: Legit.ng