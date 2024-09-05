Fuel Price: NLC blasts Presidential aide for denying agreement with Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lashed out at SSA to President Tinubu on the Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, for denying the minimum wage/fuel price agreement

The Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said Abdulaziz is either suffering from selective amnesia or an attention span deficit

NLC Nigerians are intelligent enough to know that life has never been this mean and it’s all due to the government policies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it stands by its statement that it felt betrayed by President Bola Tinubu-led federal government following the agreement it reached during the minimum wage negotiation.

Legit.ng recalls that NLC said labour accepted N70,000 instead of its demand of N250,000 so that there would not be any further increase in fuel price.

NLC said Abdulaziz is either suffering from selective amnesia or an attention span deficit. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

NLC lambasted the Senior Special Assistant to President on the Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, for denying the agreement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abdulaziz was quoted as saying:

“I sat through the two meetings President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had with Labour leaders on minimum. At neither of the meetings was an offer made in exchange for the fuel price hike. Ajaero is once again playing his dirty politics with the emotions of Nigerians”.

The Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said Abdulaziz is either suffering from selective amnesia or an attention span deficit.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available via the NLC website.

“Whatever the matter is with Abdulaziz, we stand by our statement. And if Abdulaziz was at those meetings as he claimed, he should be courageous enough to let the world know whether the President gave the labour leaders one hour to meet and resolve to either accept and allow an increase or accept N62,000.

“Labour leaders instead chose to meet outside the Villa and report in a week. When they came back, they were blunt and rejected the offer.”

Labour said it is conscious of the fact that falsehood does not live forever.

Upah said Nigerians are intelligent enough to know that life has never been this mean and it’s all due to the government policies.

NLC said, “Nigerians are entitled to a decent, respectable life free from harassment, intimidation and starvation.”

“Government may have all the ultimate weapons of coercion, true power resides with the people.”

Fuel price: NLC under fire for alleging betrayal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Citizens for Democratic Dividends in Nigeria (CDDN) alleged that the NLC and its president, Joe Ajaero attempted to deceive Nigerians.

In a statement, the CDDN rejected the NLC’s recent claims, labelling them as a calculated insult to the intelligence of Nigerians.

Legit.ng recalls that the NLC, on Tuesday, September 3, accused Tinubu-led FG of betrayal

Source: Legit.ng