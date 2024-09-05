Curvy Lady in Magixx’s Video Goes Viral for “Hiding Face”, Don Jazzy, Others React: “Did She Steal?”
- A music video shared online by Mavin signee Magixx, which featured a curvy video vixen, has sparked massive reactions online
- However, the actions of the curvy lady in the viral clip have stirred massive reactions online, with over a million comments
- Netizens couldn't help but observe how the lady in the music video was consciously avoiding the camera and protecting her face from being seen
A music snippet shared online by Mavin signee Alexander Adelabu, better known as Magixx, has stirred reactions on social media.
The video is a visualiser to help promote Magixx's new songs, but something else from the clip has caught the attention of netizens.
Many couldn't help but notice how the lady in the clip with Magixx behaved. She was seen constantly trying to hide her face while avoiding face-on view with the camera.
Don Jazzy & others have reacted to Magixx's clip
The video has sparked massive reactions online, with thousands of netizens questioning the lady for her antics on camera.
Many quickly noted that she probably didn't know what her job was to be when employed and was in dire need of the money.
The video comes days after Magixx was spotted with Olamide during another music video. In that clip, Olamide was seen advising the young singer and sharing tips on how to push his career to the next level.
Check the viral clip below:
Netizens react to Magixx and vixen's music video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@donjazzy:
"Sha no fall."
@Adeboga_:
"U don carry person GF she no want make the bf see her face."
@Kemisanwo:
"This country don hard pass normal, everybody is looking for multiple source of income. Video vixen dey hide face from understanding boyfriend."
@nihiinn_:
"Why she dey hide her face."
@Engr_Ashile:
"She’s in a serious relationship but need urgent money."
@Davidspredict:
"No matter how she hide her face her real boyfriend Dey wait for her for house."
@emkhizz_official:
"Why she tryna hide her face tho?? We don’t care about you baby."
@Faze00004:
"But why she dey hide her face? Fine girl are you camera shy?"
Wizkid pens encouraging note Magixx
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported when top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, sent a special message to the upcoming singer, Magixx.
The Grammy-winning musician showed love to budding singer and Mavin artiste, Magixx on social media.
Taking to Magixx’s Instagram page, Wizkid penned a simple and encouraging note for the young singer.
