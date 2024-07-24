BBN Vee And Magixx Ignite Reactions With Steamy Loved-Up Photos: "Either You're Single or Mine"
- Reactions have trailed trending images of Mavin Records signee and former Big Brother Naija contestant Vee
- The "Love Don't Cost a Dime" crooner shared what looked like romantic images with the reality TV star
- Their pictures have attracted tons of comments from users across social media platforms as they all are confused as to what could be going on with the duo
Vee and Magixx have found themselves on the front lines of blogs after images of them went viral on social media.
Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee, and Alexander Adelabu, widely known as Magixx, have confused their fans after a new image of the duo appeared online.
The 24-year-old Mavin Records signee shared a couple of pictures with the reality TV star online, and fans were curious.
The image saw Vee and Magixx posted up romantically as they stared into each other's eyes in one of the pictures. It is almost impossible to believe that the duo are not romantically linked as the pictures suggest.
X User concerns himself with Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's 8-year-old relationship: "Why dem never born?"
However, what further shocked fans was Vee's reaction to the post. The uprising musician and actress dropped an "I love you" emoji under the post, which Magixx liked.
Magixx wrote:
"It's either you are single or mine."
See Magixx's post here:
That's not all. The singer went on Twitter to inform his followers with the same post.
How fans reacted to the pictures
Fans are currently begging for clarity regarding the new pictures. Many also think that the duo could be hinting at a music collaboration. Read some reactions below:
@iamvjadams:
"Wow wow wow congratulations guys."
@jessicaokoli_:
"Ahhh."
@yandyaramide:
"Wait, is vee not older than you?"
@jeriqthehussla:
"GwoGwoGwoGwo."
@smart_fendi1:
"u for use better fine girl na."
@bellick_jnr:
"Isn't she your big sis."
Ini Edo finally breaks silence amid allegation of being Godswill Akpabio’s ex-bae: “Steeze and composure”
@folarh_a:
"Vee go reach everyone."
Vee Hints at New Relationship
Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Vee has hinted at going into another relationship months after she ended her affair with fellow reality star Neo.
In a statement, the reality star and singer said she thinks she is ready to fall in love again, sparking a new relationship rumour.
Vee’s statement has sparked mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some wondering why she left Neo.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng