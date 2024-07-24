Reactions have trailed trending images of Mavin Records signee and former Big Brother Naija contestant Vee

The "Love Don't Cost a Dime" crooner shared what looked like romantic images with the reality TV star

Their pictures have attracted tons of comments from users across social media platforms as they all are confused as to what could be going on with the duo

Vee and Magixx have found themselves on the front lines of blogs after images of them went viral on social media.

Victoria Adeyele, aka Vee, and Alexander Adelabu, widely known as Magixx, have confused their fans after a new image of the duo appeared online.

BBN Vee and Magixx set social media buzzing with new images. Credit: @veeiye, @iam_magixx

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old Mavin Records signee shared a couple of pictures with the reality TV star online, and fans were curious.

The image saw Vee and Magixx posted up romantically as they stared into each other's eyes in one of the pictures. It is almost impossible to believe that the duo are not romantically linked as the pictures suggest.

However, what further shocked fans was Vee's reaction to the post. The uprising musician and actress dropped an "I love you" emoji under the post, which Magixx liked.

Magixx wrote:

"It's either you are single or mine."

See Magixx's post here:

That's not all. The singer went on Twitter to inform his followers with the same post.

How fans reacted to the pictures

Fans are currently begging for clarity regarding the new pictures. Many also think that the duo could be hinting at a music collaboration. Read some reactions below:

@iamvjadams:

"Wow wow wow congratulations guys."

@jessicaokoli_:

"Ahhh."

@yandyaramide:

"Wait, is vee not older than you?"

@jeriqthehussla:

"GwoGwoGwoGwo."

@smart_fendi1:

"u for use better fine girl na."

@bellick_jnr:

"Isn't she your big sis."

@folarh_a:

"Vee go reach everyone."

Vee Hints at New Relationship

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Vee has hinted at going into another relationship months after she ended her affair with fellow reality star Neo.

In a statement, the reality star and singer said she thinks she is ready to fall in love again, sparking a new relationship rumour.

Vee’s statement has sparked mixed reactions from many of her fans and followers, with some wondering why she left Neo.

