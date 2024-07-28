Ace Nigerian actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has burst open a can of worms with a recent announcement he made about his political linings and support for Peter Obi

In a viral post he shared on his page, Kenneth Okonkwo announced his exit from the Labour Party as he discontinued his support for former Presidential candidate Peter Obi

Kenneth Okonkwo published a lengthy article on his reasons for walking away from the Labour Party and its presidential candidate at the 2023 elections

Outspoken Nollywood actor and former APC politician turned Labour Party spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo has lit the Nigerian political space on fire.

The Enugu state politician had announced in a post his choice of political re-alignment after barely 18 months of joining Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.

Nigerian politician Kenneth Okonkwo trends after he announced his exit from Labour Party as he dumps PO's movement. Photo credit: @iamkennethokonkwo/@peterobigregory

In a lengthy letter published on his social media page, Kenneth Okonkwo noted that he is no longer a member of the Labour Party (LP).

He also shared his reasons for walking away from the party and its presidential candidate in the past elections.

"PO is weak, indecisive leader" - Kenneth Okonkwo

The former All Progressive Congress (APC) man noted in his post that he joined LP hoping Peter Obi could lead a new generation of leaders to help kick out the current kleptocrats and Kakistocrats in power.

However, he has been disappointed by Peter Obi's lack of decisive leadership, which would have helped sustain the momentum of the Obidient movement.

Kenneth Okonkwo also blasted Peter Obi's poor handling of the intra-party conflict that has bedevilled the Labour Party over the last nine months.

The movie star turned politician noted that some of Peter Obi's recent actions have caused people to lose trust and loyalty in him.

See Kenneth Okonkwo's full statement:

Obidients react as Kenneth Okonkwo dumps PO

“I didn't defect from APC":

Okonkwo Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo argued that he didn’t defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo stated that he resigned from the ruling APC before joining the LP.

