Afrobeats singer Rema recently got fans talking after he donated a huge sum to a church that helped his mother after his dad died

Days later, the Calm Down crooner remembered his late dad and brother and shared A fashion item he engraved their pictures

The singer's eyes looked dim and some of his fans noticed it and commented on different reasons for his look

Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has remembered his late father and brother as he used their pictures as pendants for his luxurious chain.

Rema gets fans emotional as he remembers his late dad and brother. Image credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Hehehe crooner rocked a black top that exposed his chest where his pendants relaxed. He also wore earrings and slayed in his signature cornrows.

He displayed the look of one who was going through stress as his eyes appeared dim. However, some of his fans consoled him for his loss.

Rema donates N105m to the church

On September 1, 2024, Rema announced in a Believers Loveworld aka Christ Embassy church, Benin, Edo state, that he was donating N105m to them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated that when his dad died when he was eight years old, the pastors of the church helped his mother set up a business that was used to take care of him and his siblings.

See Rema's picture and the pendants below:

Fans react to Rema's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the singer's picture look and the remembrance of his family members below:

@heisboyvee:

"Bro’s face be changing every eke market day."

@iyayi_01:

"Heis dad and brother. Rip."

@101.kyls:

"Rema is iconic because to rise from all that pain and struggle to the top and to still be motivated and faithful no matter what is just too legendary for this world."

@sh3draq:

"Wherever his late dad & brother is right now I’m sure they would be super proud of him."

@davidtheass:

"The neckpiece hits hard."

@erick_claoud_23:

"It’s not easy to lose two loved ones when you’re still young. #soldierboy."

@thatboypee_jay:

"He looks so sad."

Rema speaks about his rank

Legit.ng has earlier reported that Rema had said he was among the top four artists in the country in his song Hehehe, which was released on July 8.

The Calm Down crooner stated that he was not yet using all his powers, but he was already a big name, even though some people may not like it.

He also spoke about making hit songs and money, dropping a song, and ghosting off, which got mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng