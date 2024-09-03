An online critic, while reacting to new pictures of Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko on a jet, sent a message to the actress

The critic gave details of what the Nollywood actress must do to stop her husband from marrying another wife

According to the critic, it is an unwise decision for her to become slim with her neckbone showing

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently shared pictures and a video of herself, her kids, and her husband Ned Nwoko on board a private jet, which stirred reactions from many, including social media critic and media personality Oriretan Honour.

Sharing the adorable moment, Regina wrote in a caption,

"Story of my life - Always on the move."

Regina Daniels shares pictures of her family on a jet. Credit: @regina.daniels @oriretan_honour

See her post below:

Man advises Regina

Oriretan, in a comment on the actress page, reacted, stating that it was unwise for her to have married at an early age without knowing the responsibilities that come with it.

Pointing to Regina's slim appearance, he advised her to eat fatty food to regain her body and limit her time in the gym.

Oriretan also urged the mother of two to consider family planning and not overwork her body, as looking good should be her priority to prevent her husband Ned from marrying another wife.

“Regina Daniels, it’s unwise becoming slim with neckbone showing yet feeling unconcerned. More unwise not knowing marrying early comes with responsibilities. Most unwise, it’s if you’re sick yet keeping it to yourself. Eat fatty food to regain ur ex-body. Limit gyming to avoid burning the needed fat. Do family planning not to overwork ur body as looking sey should be your priority to stop your 63-year-old husband from remarrying again. Think smart. Be wise. Don’t be unwise," he wrote.

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of man's advice to Regina Daniels.

Netizens react as man advises Regina Daniels

See comments below:

cattyglowria:

"oriretan_honour see how invested you are in someone's else's life and how she chose to look, if you put all this energy and time into yours you won't be on her page typing all this gibberish. Nigerians with their useless opinion on how someone should live his or her life, chaiii."

pretty__chacha_:

"@oriretan_honour taaa go and make money nwa nkita."

emmydan_7:

"@oriretan_honour U come ins*ut her or advice her?"

queen_judith_oma:

"@oriretan_honour lol 😂 this boy no get joy ooo."

the_mfe_talkspace1:

"@oriretan_honour oponu, always dropping katakata always."

Regina Daniels prepares for anniversary outing

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina felt on top of the world as she prepared for her fifth wedding anniversary dinner with her husband.

From her hair to her makeup, she shone like a star as her stylists dressed her up for the special occasion.

Regina, who ate and had a good time with her partner, wore a red dress that exposed her upper body parts for the dinner.

