Kizz Daniel's famous bodyguard turned actor and content creator Kelvin Power was recently on a love hunt show

While on the show, Kelvin Power revealed the type of women he loves and would want to have a relationship with

The bodybuilder also spoke about his dating life, how long he has been single and why he wasn't in a relationship

Nigerian bodybuilder, bodyguard, and actor Kelvin Atobiloye, better known as Kelvin Power, recently appeared on a love hunt show while looking for a new partner.

The content creator shared while on the show the type of women he finds attractive and why. He also shared how long he has been single despite previously being in a relationship.

Kelvin Power became famous for some of his bodyguard antics after he started working with Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniels.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Kelvin tossing a fan of Kizz Daniels off the stage like a paper.

Kelvin Power reveals his spec

During the show, the Ondo state actor shared his specs for a woman he finds attractive and why.

While using funny gestures, Kelvin Power noted that he likes curvy women with big backside and cup-sized bosoms.

He used the show presenter as an example of his spec in women.

Watch an excerpt of the clip below:

Reactions as Kelvin Power goes looking for love

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kelvin Power's video:

@_adedotun_:

"I am just a baddie as profession 😂😂Women."

@aribadasha:

"All I can say is “It’s well."

@callmedania_:

"Who edited this clip? 😂😭 the soundtrack and memes is something else."

@lawal_the_proofreader:

"Veraciously, this is perspicuously entertaining, nice, valuable and superfabulous."

@honeylikeoyin:

"That aunty lemon actress of life."

@kvnghenry001:

"One girl no go do u o so make all of them follow you go."

@tommybomb_official:

"I no know the kind of vibe you wan give this man, he go knack the baddie. Comot for your body o Ehn baby."

@onyikwuedith:

"Strongest man he is supposed to carry three girls at the same time. 6pm am running to YouTube."

@_tokepelly_:

"Leave her ooo she be baddie for living."

Kizz Daniel's bouncer jumps on challenge

Legit.ng had reported that the bulky man stirred reactions online after Kizz Daniel shared a clip of him doing his My G challenge.

Kelvin Power had been trending online after a viral clip of him tossing a fan of the singer off the stage like paper emerged.

The Buga crooner, hailed Kelvin Power as the strongest man in Africa.

