Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is the latest celebrity to appear on Nedu Wazobia's podcast

An excited Nedu Wazobia shared pictures of Peter Obi and himself at his studio on his social media platform

The presence of the LP presidential candidate on Nedu Wazobia's podcast has since become a topic on social media

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Popular media personality and comedian Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, caused an uproar on social media after he unveiled Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as the latest prominent figure to appear on his podcast.

Nedu, a host on the controversial podcast HonestBunch, shared pictures of him and the presidential candidate at the studio on his social media pages.

Nedu unveils Peter Obi as his guest. Credit: neduwazobia

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures of Peter Obi on Instagram, Nedu revealed the politician and former governor is their first guest of the season.

He wrote in a caption:

"Our very first guest of season 6."

Reactions as Peter Obi appears on podcast

The politician's appearance on Nedu Wazobia's podcast has been met with mixed reactions. Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"If after watching the bail conditions giving to underage protesters and you still support APC you need a serious brain reconstruction."

wisdom__blaq:

"Moses please save us."

krakstv:

"Man of the people."

callme_607:

"Your show don finally blown 🌬️ .... Congratulations, baba."

n6oflife:

"This episode will break the Internet."

nganyacelestine:

"I knew he will definitely visit here and more what a politician to emulate,"

impressmarketplace:

"This will b explosive."

tqst1ngray:

"Omo e go loud ooo."

InfoPrinceizu:

"Finally something new."

EdeCasmir:

"See the happiness on their faces.. Just look at the love on their face. Nigerians are very much aware of who won 2023 presidential election. We will revisit that election results in the fullness of time. Let time heal all the wounds first."

Nedu exposes Yvonne Jegede

In other news, Nedu Wazobia issued a warning letter to actress Yvonne Jegede over a disagreement about her podcast appearance.

Nedu chastised the actress for failing to own up to her remarks.

While responding to Nedu, Yvonne Jegede revealed that the show presenter was constantly on her DM, telling her how much he liked her and even requested that they hang out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng