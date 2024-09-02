Weeks after his release from Kirikiri prison, Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is fully back to doing his things as Mummy of Lagos

Bobrisky recently turned a year older, and clips from his birthday bash have left many astounded at how far he went to show off his outlandish wealth

One of the highlights from Bobrisky's birthday that has got people talking is the N200m cake designed as the famous G-Wagon SUV

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, recently turned a year older, and clips from his birthday party in Lagos have stolen the headlines.

Bobrisky's birthday party is coming barely four weeks after he was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre for abusing the naira.

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently trended as clips from his 33rd birthday bash goes vira. Photo credit: @goldmyne/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky was arrested earlier this year by the EFCC and sentenced to six months in jail.

Bobrisky's N200m G-Wagon cake

Clips of Bobrisky's N200m cake have been one of the biggest talking points from the crossdresser's birthday.

The cake was so big that Bobrisky got inside it and tried to drive it. When it came to the cake-cutting part of the birthday, the crossdresser was handed a sword, which he used to cut it open and show that it was truly a cake.

Several Nigerian celebrities attended Bobrisky's 33rd birthday; some celebs who were spotted at the event included Phyna, Moyo Lawal, Eniola Ajao, and many more.

Check out clips from Bobrisky's birthday below:

See the moment Bobrisky used his sword to cut the N200m cake:

Reactions trail clips from Bobrisky's birthday

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending clips:

@eyi_t_mophe:

"It’s not all cake bro … where he put the knife is the section where the cake has been placed."

@benolamide12:

"Ati bob ooo ati baker ati Mc ati goldmyne ati tinubu ooo all of una don mad."

@queenjane847:

"VDM will not see sleep tonight."

@therealjibs:

"I mean, this is a man. A man! The society has gone mad."

@fashionista_ruth:

"Why is she using a sword to cut it."

@investorarab22:

"If the cake nah 200M how much come be G-wagon."

@donchilo6:

"Make una chop am make una belle full 😂 mad people."

VeryDarkMan speaks on Bob's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), finally broke his silence on Bobrisky's arrest by the EFCC.

The social media critic advised him against making calls to people he is connected to, as this could complicate his case.

VDM also hinted he would submit a petition to the EFCC on money laundering against Bobrisky.

