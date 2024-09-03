Carter Efe Accuses Sidney Talker of Dating Papaya_Ex In Video, Gets Response: "Why Is He Pained?"
- Skit maker Carter Efe playfully tackled his colleague and friend Sydney Talker after the latter posted pictures of himself and influencer Papaya_Ex
- In a photo shoot, Sydney and Papaya_Ex struck different beautiful posses including the one that seemed like they were kissing
- While Carter insisted that the duo kissed and were dating each other, Sydney smiled as he reacted to his friend's claim
Skit maker Efe Odahohwo, aka Carter Efe, has accused his colleague and friend Sydney Egere, aka Sydney Talker, of dating influencer Abike Halima Raheem, aka Papaya_Ex.
The funnymen were relaxing after playing football when Carter tackled him playfully over his latest photoshoot with Papaya_Ex.
In the photoshoot, Papaya_Ex and Sydney attended a wedding and rocked classy outfits which they shared on their Instagram pages. In one of the pictures, it seemed like they kissed but Sydney denied it after Carter confronted him about it.
Burna Boy drops critic post about weddings amid Yhemolee, Priscilla's ceremony : "See person wey dey talk"
Sydney laughed at intervals as he said he did not kiss Papaya_Ex but his colleague insisted that he did. One of their friends wondered what the conversation was about and he asked who Papaya_Ex was.
Watch the video in the link:
Reactions to Carter Efe, Sydney Talker video
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Carter Efe and Sydney Talker's video below:
@only1_pacobillionz:
"That person wey say who be Papaya deserve one bottle of beer."
@coll.ins8181:
"Did I just hear who be papaya?"
@yoh_sam20:
"And why the thing dey pain Carter like that."
@swalee_official:
"Who be that one wey dey ask who be Papaya."
@yhngmb:
"Carter calm down. Them no kiss. Shey papaya dey enter your eyes ni."
@shes__precious__:
"They can pass for a couple so, a kiss wouldn’t be bad."
Carter Efe speaks about Sydney Talker
Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter had revealed that he had never seen his colleague Sydney with any woman.
He made this statement during his birthday event, adding that he doesn't know if Sydney likes dark or light-skinned ladies.
His comments got mixed reactions as netizens questioned the intention for his statement after he added that his colleague likes dark-skinned guys.
Source: Legit.ng