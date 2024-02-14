"I Love It": Carter Efe, Family Adorn Black Outfits for Valentine, Gets Fans Talking
- Content creator Carter Efe took a different pattern as he celebrated Valentine's Day with his family
- He wore a black shirt, black trousers, and a black cap, his family wore the same colour while combining it with some accessories
- For their photoshoot, they had red balloons behind them which gave them a feel of the love season
Content creator Efe Oderhohwo, aka Carter Efe, adorned black outfits with his family as they posed for their Valentine's Day photoshoot.
The funnyman, who is also a musician, rocked a black shirt, black trousers, black shoes, and a black cap. On the other hand, his partner wore a lovely black dress that exposed her upper body parts. She accessorised her attire with a silver necklace, silver earrings, and a silver bracelet.
She parted her black hairstyle sideways which gave her a stylist look. The couple's daughter wore a black dress and they all gave a classy pose before the camera.
Check out their black outfits in the slides below:
Fans react to his post
Some of Carter's friends and fans reacted to his family photoshoot on his Instagram page. Check out some of their comments below:
@the_real_tobe_official:
"Machala, Macharess, and Macharis."
@zlatan_ibile:
"God bless your family."
@ashmusy:
"Aww my people. I love it."
@iam_degeneral:
"I love it."
@tellzy_:
"Machala & family."
@thefeyiii:
"Classic."
Carter Efe buys new clothes for Yung Duu
Legit.ng earlier reported that it appeared that the friendship between Carter Efe and Portable Zazu's ex-signee, Yung Duu, had moved to another level.
A viral video showed the moment Carter took Yung Duu on a shopping spree, with the latter picking outfits of his choice.
Yung Duu also shared new pictures of him posing with Carter, which stirred reactions from many.
Carter speaks on relationship with Sydney Talker
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Efe has revealed that he had never seen his colleague Sydney Talker with any woman.
He made this statement during his birthday event, adding that he doesn't know if Sydney likes dark or light-skinned ladies.
His comments got mixed reactions as netizens questioned the intention for his statement after he added that his colleague likes dark-skinned guys.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng