Content creator Carter Efe took a different pattern as he celebrated Valentine's Day with his family

He wore a black shirt, black trousers, and a black cap, his family wore the same colour while combining it with some accessories

For their photoshoot, they had red balloons behind them which gave them a feel of the love season

Content creator Efe Oderhohwo, aka Carter Efe, adorned black outfits with his family as they posed for their Valentine's Day photoshoot.

Carter Efe and his family rock black outfits on Valentine's Day. Image credit: @carterefe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The funnyman, who is also a musician, rocked a black shirt, black trousers, black shoes, and a black cap. On the other hand, his partner wore a lovely black dress that exposed her upper body parts. She accessorised her attire with a silver necklace, silver earrings, and a silver bracelet.

She parted her black hairstyle sideways which gave her a stylist look. The couple's daughter wore a black dress and they all gave a classy pose before the camera.

Check out their black outfits in the slides below:

Fans react to his post

Some of Carter's friends and fans reacted to his family photoshoot on his Instagram page. Check out some of their comments below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"Machala, Macharess, and Macharis."

@zlatan_ibile:

"God bless your family."

@ashmusy:

"Aww my people. I love it."

@iam_degeneral:

"I love it."

@tellzy_:

"Machala & family."

@thefeyiii:

"Classic."

