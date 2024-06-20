Social media influencer Papaya Ex triggered netizens after she showed off the designer bags her friends possessed

In a video, she noted that she asked her friends to send her the bags and she displayed what each person sent

The bags were quite expensive and they cost millions of naira which generated mixed reactions online

A social media influencer Abike Halima Raheem, aka Papaya Ex, has shared the worth of the bags some of her friends own.

The bags looked luxurious and cost her friends millions of naira, and she asked that they send it to her.

In a video, the celebrity influencer flaunted her beautiful friends with their names tagged over their heads.

The ladies displayed different bags worth N10m, N7m, N42m, N50m N4.5m, N8m, N4m, N45m, N2.4m, N8m, and N9m. Their actions amazed netizens who wondered how they got the money to buy the fashion items that amounted to N190m altogether.

Others simply made jest of themselves and admitted that they could not afford costly bags.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the bags

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the idea of Papaya Ex's friends delivering expensive bags to her. See some of the comments below:

@ego__oyibo280:

"Papaya and her friends go whine you but no panic…. Purrrr!"

@janemena:

"Me watching with my bend down select Heřmes bag from Ogbegonono market…God when?

@tray__ceey:

"All these bags I have the lower version. Nobody’s gonna know."

@bigbaby_pounds01:

"Just because you can’t afford it doesn’t mean it’s a lie."

@aduke_luxury_store:

"You and your friends dey lie! "

@crizztenhope112:

"If any of these girls tell you say I can feed you and your family members, abeg just believe them sharp."

@eki_ize:

"Please don’t pressure yourself, they are all vanity."

@ini_cash:

"My school fees."

@_ara.aaa_:

"You friends Dey carry gun because I saw N45million bag abi nah eye they pain me."

@victory_coded:

"Nobody stingy reach them."

