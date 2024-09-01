“Apostle Sulaiman Too Lie”: Timaya’s Cryptic Tweet Breaks the Internet As People Flood Singer’s Page
- Singer Timaya's tweet, which was a bold jab aimed at Apostle Sulaiman, has gone viral on social media
- The 'Plantain Boy' crooner, in his cryptic tweet, stated that “Apostle Sulaiman too lie," without sharing further details
- Timaya's cryptic tweet has, however, sparked reactions as netizens claimed he was referring to Apostle Johnson Suleman
Afrobeats star Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, has caused an uproar with a bold shade aimed at an Apostle Sulaiman.
In a tweet via his official X handle on Saturday, August 31, the singer sent a cryptic message with a scathing message that has gone viral on social media.
With a few words, the 'Plantain Boy' crooner branded the not-fully named pastor a “liar who lies a lot." The singer didn't provide details about who he was referring to.
Portable Zazu jubilates as he secures 10-year Canada work permit, clip excites fans: "Alhamdulillah"
“Apostle Sulaiman too LIE," he tweeted.
See Timaya's tweet below:
People react to Timaya's tweet
Netizens flooded the singer's comment section, claiming he was taking aim at Apostle Johnson Suleman, the charismatic Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
dammiedammie35:
"Na why e block me be that."
Allezamani:
"Person wey travel go Europe through airport toilet. No visa."
Michael2272na:
"Don’t talk to my papa like that, he’s a real man of god, he sees this your tweet with spiritual eyes, so be careful or else he’s going to descend fire of god on you, pay your tithe so you can be blessed hallelujah."
wizkidfc_:
"Wettin him talk about your career?"
trendyzbulletin:
"Hah! Abeg help us cast am he carry another woman? Timaya, Abeg drop gist oo."
drpenking:
"Why do you think he has “lai” in his name?"
heyitzpearl:
"What then will you say about those people who claim that their church sticker helped them drive with an empty tank for their church crusade? Or they didn’t fill gas simply because they placed the sticker on their cylinder."
What Timaya said about new breeds of songwriters
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported some comments shared online by Timaya about the fight between Buju BNXN and Ruger.
He also spoke about Omah Lay. He described the new generations of songwriters as the future of Nigerian music.
Timaya also spoke about their growth and talents, noting that they are better musicians than those of his generation.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng