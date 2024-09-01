Singer Timaya's tweet, which was a bold jab aimed at Apostle Sulaiman, has gone viral on social media

The 'Plantain Boy' crooner, in his cryptic tweet, stated that “Apostle Sulaiman too lie," without sharing further details

Timaya's cryptic tweet has, however, sparked reactions as netizens claimed he was referring to Apostle Johnson Suleman

Afrobeats star Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, has caused an uproar with a bold shade aimed at an Apostle Sulaiman.

In a tweet via his official X handle on Saturday, August 31, the singer sent a cryptic message with a scathing message that has gone viral on social media.

With a few words, the 'Plantain Boy' crooner branded the not-fully named pastor a “liar who lies a lot." The singer didn't provide details about who he was referring to.

“Apostle Sulaiman too LIE," he tweeted.

See Timaya's tweet below:

People react to Timaya's tweet

Netizens flooded the singer's comment section, claiming he was taking aim at Apostle Johnson Suleman, the charismatic Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

dammiedammie35:

"Na why e block me be that."

Allezamani:

"Person wey travel go Europe through airport toilet. No visa."

Michael2272na:

"Don’t talk to my papa like that, he’s a real man of god, he sees this your tweet with spiritual eyes, so be careful or else he’s going to descend fire of god on you, pay your tithe so you can be blessed hallelujah."

wizkidfc_:

"Wettin him talk about your career?"

trendyzbulletin:

"Hah! Abeg help us cast am he carry another woman? Timaya, Abeg drop gist oo."

drpenking:

"Why do you think he has “lai” in his name?"

heyitzpearl:

"What then will you say about those people who claim that their church sticker helped them drive with an empty tank for their church crusade? Or they didn’t fill gas simply because they placed the sticker on their cylinder."

