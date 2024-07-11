An old video of Davido recounting his struggles before fame, including how he ran away from home, has resurfaced online

Davido also bragged about being the first to introduce record producer Maleek Berry to Wizkid

The DMW label's boss' comment in the video has stirred up another drama between his fans and Wizkid FC

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido, in a trending video, disclosed how he ran away from home over his billionaire dad, Deji Adeleke's refusal to let him pursue a career in music.

Davido recalled running to London, where he linked up with Maleek Soyebi, aka Maleek Berry, a British-born Nigerian record producer.

Davido disclosed he introduced Maleek Berry to Wizkid. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The DWM label boss also recalled being the first person to introduce Maleek Berry to his perceived rival, Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

In his words:

"The first place I went to when i ran from home was London. Then I met Maleek Berry, I introduced Maleek Berry to Wizkid."

Watch the video below:

Maleek Berry and Wizkid's history

In 2013, Maleek Berry was signed to Wizkid's Star Boy Entertainment label.

The duo worked on several Wizkid's hits, including The Matter, Love You, One Life, Outro, and New Bounce, among others.

Reactions trail Davido's comment in video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

KinqKudos:

"If Davido never mention Wiz name, him body no dey calm down."

AceGabbana13:

"He always has a new story to tell everyone."

barbiecuefish:

"I swear davido can never do an interview without mentioning wizkid’s name he too love wiz."

mayorzee7:

"Facts Only na why we de call am Baddest."

vibbyprinz

"Unnecessary caps brr U introduced Maleek to wiz fine Wetin be “I’m d first person to know Maleek berry” Who de follow am do competition for who first sabi Maleek berry??"

haryorbami104:

"Davido ran away from home to London but na Sango I dey always go whenever I run away from house."

ALABIomo_ologo:

"Always in competition Are we also competing for who is the first to meet Maleek Berry.

Neatybright_:

"Cho Cho Cho"

Basketmouth calls Wizkid his guy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth cleared the air on a viral tweet of him shading Wizkid.

The comedian disclosed that it was a marketing strategy to get people's attention, which worked, according to him.

Basketmouth spoke about his cordial relationship with the Nigerian Star Boy.

Source: Legit.ng