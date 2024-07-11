Okunola Abdul Maleek Anu-Oluwapo Shoyebi, professionally known as Maleek Berry, has shared how he came up with Wizkid's nickname

The British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist surfaced on the gram in a throwback video where she shared his relationship with Wizkid

Maleek also mentioned in the video how he was able to form such an interesting nickname for the father-of-four

In a throwback video that has surfaced on Instagram, Maleek Berry, whose birth name is Okunola Abdul Maleek opened up about how he came up with the name "Star Boy", associated with multi-award-winning singer Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid.

According to his narration, Wizkid constantly texted him in search of a name, as they were looking to collaborate and create a movement that would explode beyond Africa.

He said that it had happened in 2012/2013 and that everyone who came in contact with the "Star Boy" name is doing exceptionally well.

Maleek Beery is a prominent name in the music industry who has paved the way for many. The Lendgenty record producer was mostly associated with Wizkid's songs when he was just breaking out, and they produced many hit tracks together.

The singer also rocked the waves for a while with a couple of his hit singles, which many music lovers loved at the time.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido boasted of introducing Maleek Berry to Wizkid. The DMW label's boss' comment in the video has stirred up another drama between his fans and Wizkid FC.

