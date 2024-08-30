South Africans have taken a bold turn as they drum support for a new candidate in the ongoing Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant

Several SA netizens have dumped former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina in a show of support for another Nigerian contestant

The recent action by South Africans has been considered a move to spite Nigerians in some quarters

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has continued to trend, as it now appears to be a full-fledged competition between Nigerians and South Africans.

In an unexpected turn of events, Ufa Dania, a pageant contestant, has emerged as a fan favourite among South Africans.

Dania, who represents Kwara State, saw an increase in her votes as netizens in South Africa are drumming support for her via social media platforms.

While the 25-year-old's appearance automatically makes her the object of attention, leading to debates and criticisms over her looks, it has now turned into a blessing in disguise for her.

The support from South Africans has seen Dania overtake former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina. As of the time this article was published, Miss Kwara has garnered 23901 votes, while Chidimma has 23422 votes.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the tensions between Nigeria and South Africa, led to the online “Bolt Order Challenge.”

Nigerians react as South Africans drum support for Miss Kwara

See some of the comments below:

noizy__entertainment:

"I have never seen a nation so concerned about what goes on in Nigeria. They have whites taking over their lands yet nah we Nigerians be their problem. Tufiakwa."

sisi_painter87:

"To spi te Nigerians?. Na still our pikin be the miss kwara and yes, it takes guts to contest amongst sl im women. She has my vote too. South Africans, sorry it’s a win win no matter what y’all do."

diaryofdinma:

"I am voting for Miss Kwara too because I admire her confidence and resilience."

digital6ix:

"They just want to trigger other Nigerians to start voting for Chidinma."

jidekol:

"They just don’t want Chidinma to win."

