Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, are known to attend public functions together

They attended another function where both of them rocked traditional outfits that made them look glamorous

Ned displayed affection toward his young wife and wiped her sweat with a handkerchief before he kissed her head

Politician and businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, loves to take his young wife, actress Regina Daniels, to occasions and this time, he showed how he cares for her publicly.

The event had them wearing Anioma-themed outfits which they combined with red coral beads. While Regina wore a white blouse, wrapper, and 'gele', her husband wore a traditional white shirt, trousers, and a red cap.

Ned cleaned off sweat from the movie star's face and she smiled while he did it. Her mother, Rita Daniels, who wore a matching outfit with her, stood beside her.

The senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the Senate kissed the side of his wife's head after he cleaned her sweat.

His kind gesture was greeted with a cheer from the audience at the event.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' video

Check out what some netizens have said about Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' video below:

@iphy_love:

"Her mama get mind sha cos normally na she suppose be Ned wife."

@janedora_lovesdogs:

"Ned is young at heart and romantic towards his beautiful, sweet wife. It's fresh to do unusual things at times to be cheerful."

@passy_goldie:

"Epa wey dey pamper."

@rittylicious_aku:

"Kiss be like screenshot. Singles don hear nwi this year."

@iam_ojiugoanawalueze:

"Her mum is now her PA, oh chim!"

@strongest_osorlee:

"Daddy take it easy with baby mummy."

@_elofunam:

"Diokpa is enjoying. But tone down on the PDA sir. She was embarrassed up there."

