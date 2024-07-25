Actress Regina Daniels has achieved so much for herself at a young age and she feels it is worth hyping herself

The Delta state indigene is proud of her rich cultural heritage and she wore a glamorous traditional outfit that depicts her region

She praised her tribe and other surrounding communities she identifies with and had her fans join in the self-adulation

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is a beautiful lady who is focused on making a name for herself in the industry and her community in Delta state.

Regina Daniels looks dazzling in her outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels

She praised herself for being a proud daughter of her region as she wore a beautiful Anioma-themed outfit.

The mother of two blended her white blouse and skirt with coral beads on her wrists, neck, and ears. She wore brown shoes that complemented her attire and gave her a fabulous look.

She wore classy makeup that gave her beauty a lift and painted her nails red which made her look gorgeous.

Regina is the wife of Prince Ned Nwoko, a businessman and politician who was a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta state.

She described herself as Ugegbe Anioma, Ada Anioma, Ada Ogwashi-uku, Ada Adaigbo, Ezigbo, Ada Nnee, and Ogoli mali Obidie."

See Regina's post below:

Fans hail Regina

Several fans of the movie star have hailed her in her post. See some of the comments below:

"Beauty with brain. Abeg change your name to light."

"Nwunye odogwu."

"Anioma queen."

"Asampete."

"Atypical blonde bombshell."

"Asa Ned."

"Most beautiful."

"Mama of Africa. You are so beautiful."

"@regina.daniels yes my ogwashi _Uku sister looking fresh."

"Ada Igbo Nile."

"Ada Anioma. My queen."

Source: Legit.ng