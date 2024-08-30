Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal DWW, became a topic of discussion online an old of him came online

The throwback clip saw the entertainment hypeman and his former wife, Sheila Courage, in a car

Isreal could be heard confessing his love for the beauty influencer, as it triggered massive reactions and laughter with her

Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DWW, trended online after an old video of him and his former wife Sheila Courage reemerged.

Legit.ng reported that Isreal and his former wife dissolved their marriage after a series of online clashes between the both of them.

An old video of the entertainment hypeman having a moment with his former lover in a car.

Isreal was heard professing his lover, the influencer, as he further advised men to love their women.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW's ex-wife, Sheila, finally broke her silence on the matter about trying to ruin her man's friendship with Davido, and she explained what transpired.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sheila said she never criticised Isreal’s relationship with Davido.

According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife. She explained that she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and making videos of them. Read more:

Watch the video below:

Isreal DWW trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BellaJemuel:

"I dey do as my power reach o."

@Lengmanuju01:

"Werey say “I dey as my power reach oo”.

@GucciStarboi:

"Juju no fear woman, now see."

@RobertAndrew30:

"See as old finished man dey gba."

@Kvng_Zafar:

"No be only as your power reach you need oo."

@biigpogba:

"gbon dey like something wey Dem wan use for sacrifice."

Isreal DMW calls out his ex-mother-in-law

Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW sparked reactions after calling out his ex-wife's mother-in-law online.

Isreal shared details of how she never settled in all of her three marriages.

He also referred to Sheila's mum as a promiscuous woman who can't keep her home and man.

